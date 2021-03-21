The assassination of a candidate for the municipal elections in Mexico

A candidate for the upcoming municipal elections in Mexico was assassinated in the southern state of Oaxaca, according to local authorities and a conservative party.

Ocotlan de Morelos police said Yvonne Gallegos was shot dead by a group of attackers who fled, while a man with her was injured.

“We strongly condemn the killing of our candidate Yvonne Gallegos Carreño,” Marco Curtis, head of the National Action Party, wrote on Twitter, calling for “a thorough investigation, justice and punishment for those responsible.”

The governor of Oaxaca also condemned the crime on Twitter, while the prosecutor’s office said it had opened an investigation.

Elections will be held in June to renew the seats for governors of several states and mayors.