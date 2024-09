Saturday, September 21, 2024, 2:40 PM











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

The presence of the Mossad in Spain is marked by an attack committed in 1972, when one of the heads of the Israeli secret services in Europe, Baruch Cohen, was assassinated in the middle of Madrid’s Gran Via by a young Palestinian. In addition, in 1985 they were tortured and …

This content is exclusive for subscribers