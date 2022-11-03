The 70-year-old former prime minister was rushed to Lahore for treatment, amid panic in the place, and his condition was described as safe.

Other PTI members were injured during the shooting of Imran Khan, who had left office amid great political tension.

steady state

Yasmin Rashid, a leader in Khan’s party and a provincial health minister, said Khan was in stable condition.

The authorities later arrested a suspect.

Footage was released showing Imran Khan being transported in a car after the shooting. He was conscious, and there is a bandage on his leg.

Government condemnation

For his part, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif condemned the incident “in the strongest terms.”

He wrote on his Twitter account, “I condemn the shooting incident of PTI President Imran Khan in the strongest terms.

He added that the federal government will provide all necessary support to the Punjab government in terms of security and investigation.

“Violence should have no place in the politics of our country,” the prime minister added.

get rid of Khan

Pakistani political analyst, Lubna Farah, says that the attempt to assassinate Imran Khan came because of the great popularity he enjoys, which appeared during the huge demonstration he was leading to Islamabad to criticize the current government.

Farah added, that Imran Khan’s competitors were not expecting these huge numbers, and in their estimates they were in the range of 10,000, but those who came out were a shock to them, and from here there was a will to get rid of Khan, and keep him away from the political scene.

In turn, the Pakistani strategic analyst, Hudhayfa Farid, believes that the injury of Imran Khan will ignite all of Pakistan, at a time when the country is going through a stifling political crisis, between the government’s insistence on completing its constitutional period, and Imran Khan’s desire to organize early elections on the one hand, and the quarrel between Khan and the leaders The army on the other hand.

Last month, the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified Khan from holding public office in what the former cricket star called a politically motivated decision.

Khan is accused of inaccurately publicizing the details of gifts from foreign dignitaries and alleged proceeds from their sale.