Jesús Martín Buezas, owner of the Capital Energy group.

Information that the Government sent to the Senate last June exposed a secret in the renewable sector. The deputy of Compromís, Carles Mulet, asked about the wind and photovoltaic parks in the process in Spain, and in the extensive relationship sent with the details of the projects, owners and status of the processing, one name stood out: Green Capital Power. Of the 67 facilities requested, 34 were signed by a small company, theoretically without employees, which is under the umbrella of Capital Energy, owned by the Madrid businessman Jesús Martín Buezas. The same one that was the unquestionable winner in the auction resolved by the Ministry of Ecological Transition on January 26 –was awarded 620 megawatts (MW) of the 3,000 at stake-.

Until then, Capital Energy was known in the sector as an expert in RTB operations (ready to build), a company dedicated to developing renewable energy projects that was financed by selling what it managed to process. It was also famous for pushing prices to the limit and haggling down to the last penny in the negotiation to connect its parks to the network. This is how Capital Energy arrived at the 2020 pandemic, with a range of renewable assets under development and study of 29,157 MW in Spain and Portugal but no own park in operation.

Something changed so that the group has now decided to become the “100% renewable operator that ranges from the promotion business to the generation, operation, storage and commercialization of clean energy,” according to the company.

The last year has been very busy for Martín Buezas, a descendant of Roque Martín Benito, an entrepreneur who in 1905 founded La Sepulvedana, a thriving bus company. Martín Buezas, described by people who have treated him as a very confident man about his project, with good contacts and great self-esteem, has been in the sector for almost 20 years, although curiously he started in 2002 focused on offshore wind. In 2006 it made landfall with the development of wind farms, photovoltaic and solar thermal plants, and even biodiesel facilities. Then there would be projects abroad: Romania, Poland, India or Mexico. After that he experienced a retreat to Spain and now, according to sources close to the company, “he has seen it clearly.” “The energy transition is unstoppable, you just have to see the fate of European funds. It is the right moment from the regulatory and market point of view, and it does not have a backpack behind it ”.

The combined accounts of the entire group provided by Capital Energy estimate the profits of 2019 at € 20 million thanks to the sale of projects worth € 24 million. Its subsidiary Green Capital Power distributed dividends worth five million that year. The parent company had, in the absence of the 2020 results, a low bank debt and had begun to fatten its workforce: 143 employees in January 2020, which are currently 350, and rising.

In the sector it is said that “it has come to stay”, but the group raises doubts about how it will carry out this great transformation – from being a mere processor of projects that it then sells, to developing and operating them. It has even launched its own clean energy marketer that promises the lowest prices with no permanence or processing fees. The signings in the squad suggest that he is surrounding himself with heavyweights in the sector, people with a lot of experience to make the leap. But acting before different regional administrations requires learning that the team must accelerate. In addition, to develop its assets, it will have to pay large guarantees to obtain interconnection points.

“For that he needs a lot of money and he wants to get it with an IPO,” say industry sources. “It is under study”, they respond in the company. “It has a good future,” concedes a former manager. “They have been competitive in prices,” he says, but to put the concessions into operation he will need huge amounts of capital and will have to bear operating costs for several years that he will not compensate with income in the short term.

Where will it get the 10 billion that the firm says it is going to invest? Depending on the solvency of the company, the market can finance between 60% and 80% of the parks. There are also low-interest loans from the EIB, which the company is studying, and other public support. In addition, the resource of selling small minority stakes comes into play to reduce risks. “All financing possibilities are under study”, insist on the group.

The great race

“There is much more requested capacity in the market than the network can handle. So the key is to see who is able to connect and produce before, because there may be a bottleneck ”, explains a manager of an association in the field. The company now has 35 gigawatts (GW) of power, of which about seven already have the access permits granted.

With the gradual entry of more renewable energy it is assumed that prices will go down, another risk that operators must assume. That ventures an elbow race in which Capital Enery hopes to get ahead. His critics doubt it. “They weren’t very successful in the past, they had a very aggressive profile and they were a bit late. But they were still there, they are looking for their second chance. Of course, they have many megawatts in their portfolio, but they need authorizations, because, if not, that portfolio instead of an asset will become a liability due to the price of the guarantees ”. In summary, adds another source, “we will have to wait to see the value that the market gives it. I get the impression that Jesús Martín Buezas believes that what he has is worth more than it is worth. Is it going to become a utility [como las grandes eléctricas]? We will see it at the end of the game ”.