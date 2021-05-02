The Orchestra of Aspirants of the Region of Murcia resumed the activity on Saturday with a working day at the Víctor Villegas Regional Auditorium, which will culminate in a concert on June 12.

Miguel Borrego, concertmaster of the RTVE Orchestra, is responsible for the project, the rehearsals, the classes and the preparation of the program for this quarter that the 30 members of the orchestra will present on the Auditorium stage. Composed of 16 violins, six violas, five cellos and three double basses, the Orquesta de Aspirantes, which allows young talents to join an orchestral ensemble and develop as artists, will work on weekends until the concert.

The Minister of Education and Culture, María Isabel Campuzano, who visited the orchestra, praised the “thirty emerging talents” that make it up, and commented that the work program that they will follow, “in addition to being a training tool, is a fabulous vehicle transmission of values ​​such as companionship, responsibility or coexistence ”.

The program they are already working on for the aforementioned concert is made up of the works ‘Divertimento in F Major k.138’ by Mozart; ‘Crisantemi’ by Puccini; and ‘Serenata for strings op.20’ by Elgar. The Orchestra of Aspirants of the Region of Murcia was born within the Youth Orchestra of the Region of Murcia (OJRM) in the 1986-1987 season and was the first orchestral formation of these characteristics that was created in Spain.