Following the conclusion of the epidemiological investigation in the Azzurri, the ASL of Naples 1 center issued an official statement, specifying how the team must scrupulously comply with the maximum compliance with the containment and risk reduction rules, without blocking the team’s departure for Turin. , scheduled shortly.

The team met at 4 pm at the Maradona stadium and before leaving the plant, to go to Capodichino, the managers asked the ASL for further clarification on the protocol before leaving. For this reason, the charter flight was postponed by 45 minutes with slots at 6pm and no longer at 5.15pm. Therefore, there is no impediment to the smooth running of the challenge. This is the official press release:

“With regard to the ascertained positive outbreak at Covid-19 relating to SSC Napoli, the ASL Napoli 1 Centro announces that at the conclusion of the epidemiological investigation the presence of various positivity was confirmed, also within the team group, and that for all subjects that tested positive, isolation was ordered. For the close contacts identified, compliance with the provisions of point 1 of the Circular of the Ministry of Health no. 60136 of 30.12.2021 was also reiterated. to Società Calcio Napoli that the team group, in the light of the clear outbreak of positivity which among other things presents a continuous trend of positive cases, must scrupulously comply with the utmost compliance with the containment and risk reduction rules. in light of the aforementioned outbreak and in the principle of maximum caution, it will evaluate any other preventive / restrictive measure useful to prevent the spread of the infection I”.