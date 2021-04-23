Kuala Lumpur (AFP)

The AFC announced that its subcommittee on the “Covid-19” pandemic has taken note of the decision of the Omani Football Association to withdraw its representatives Al-Nassr and Seib from the AFC Cup 2021.

The Subcommittee was also informed of the suspension of all international and local sporting activities in the country, and considered that there are exceptional circumstances regarding the “Covid-19” pandemic in Oman, which imposes a state of exceptional circumstances.

Consequently, the committee decided not to put an alternative to Al-Nasr club in the first group, so that it now includes three clubs, namely the Bahraini border, the Syrian unity, and the champion of the 2019 edition of the Lebanese era.

Al-Lajjah also decided to cancel the preliminary league match between the Palestinian Al-Amari and the Kuwaiti Kuwait, which was scheduled for April 27, and the two teams qualified directly to play in Group C with Al-Amari and Kuwait City.