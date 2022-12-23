Dubai (Union)

The Board of Directors of the Asian Paralympic Committee praised the great role played by the Fazza International Championships in developing the sports movement for people of determination, stressing that it is the result of the UAE leadership’s pioneering support for people of determination and enabling them towards full integration through policies and programs that are a model to follow.

This came during the two-day periodic meeting of the Council headed by Majid Al-Osaimi, where the members unanimously agreed that the Fazza Championships have become a platform for the development of athletes and administrative and technical cadres, stressing that Dubai is a radiation center for people of determination.

They emphasized the great support and care from the UAE and Dubai for this segment of athletes, and their active and pioneering role in developing the sports system for people of determination according to the drawn approach, which are considered a model in providing support and achieving full societal integration for people of determination in light of the UAE’s leadership and global efforts to support this group, which made it a partner Essential in development strategies.

The members of the Board of Directors had watched part of the activities of the twelfth edition of the Fazza International Powerlifting Championship for People of Determination, the Dubai World Cup 2022.

It is worth noting that the Council discussed in its meeting the next strategic plan for the development of the sport of “People of Determination” in the largest continents of the world and reports of hosting the upcoming tournaments, the Asian Paralympic Games Hangzhou 2023, the Asian Youth Games Tashkent 2025 and the Asian Games Japan 2026. The Council also reviewed the reports of the five regional regions and committees. players, technical, medical and legal.