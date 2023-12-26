Dubai (WAM)

The Asian Football Confederation considered that Ali Mabkhout, the star and top scorer of the UAE national team, carries the hopes of the Emirati fans in the Asian Cup, which Qatar will host next January.

The AFC website highlighted Mabkhout as one of the stars worth watching in this continental football forum, during an extensive press report supported by numbers and statistics about the Emirati star.

The report said: “There are not many players in Asian football who have as many personal records with clubs, national teams, and local and continental football as 33-year-old Mabkhout, who is traveling to Qatar in the hope of breaking one of the most important records of all time.” ».

Only two players have a goalscoring record higher than Mabkhout's (9 goals) in the Asian Cup, namely retired Iranian Ali Daei (14 goals) and South Korean Lee Dong-gook (10 goals).

The AFC discussed Mabkhout’s scoring career with the Asian Cup, which he started in 2015 in Australia, and he scored 5 goals in that tournament, including the fastest goal in the history of the tournament after only 14 seconds against Bahrain, then he scored 4 new goals in the version hosted by the UAE in 2019. .

The report reviewed Mabkhout’s titles during his career, as the best scorer ever for his club Al Jazira, the best scorer for the UAE Professional League, and the best scorer for the national team, in addition to a list of individual titles, including the top scorer in the professional league twice, the only national player to win this award, and the top scorer in the Cup. Asia in 2015, top scorer in the Gulf Cup twice, and top scorer in the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with 14 goals.

The report also stated that Mabkhout occupies fourth place on the list of players in the world who have scored the most goals for their national teams, with 84 goals, coming after Cristiano Ronaldo (128 goals), Lionel Messi (106 goals), and Sunil Chhetri (93 goals).