Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

The AFC Competitions Department is studying a number of proposals on the table, in line with the development of the Champions League competitions, which were divided into 3 levels, with the participation of 76 teams, to ensure the launch of a new classification for professional clubs in the continent, and contribute to the distribution of the strongest ones according to the strength of each tournament and its marketing requirements. .

Sources in the Confederation indicate that the 10 strongest leagues in the continent, between East and West, will have their most prominent clubs participate in the Elite Championship, which will be held with the participation of 24 teams, in addition to the Champions League, the second level, which will be held with the participation of 32 teams, with a slight difference in the Asian Elite Championship, which includes: Canceling the current group system, which will remain in the Champions League at the second level as it is, with each group containing 4 teams, of which the first and second qualify for the round of 16.

While the first 8 teams in the East and the same in the West will qualify for the Round of 16 of the Elite Championship, but after dividing the 24 clubs by 12 teams in the West and the same in the East, the lottery is drawn, so that each team plays 8 matches in general, 4 inside and 4 outside its stadium, so that He meets each time a different team from the other, and the 12 teams are arranged according to the most points, to advance to the round of 16 for that tournament, the highest 8 teams to score points in the east and west, and the ascenders will be combined together in the round of 16 with two home and away matches, to be held The tournament is from the quarter-finals to the final, with the combined tournament system in one host country.

Follow-up indicates that the Asian Elite Championship will witness additional, stricter standards, which guarantee the participation of the largest and most important 24 clubs in the continent, from the strongest leagues in the region, in order to serve the marketing goals for which that tournament was set, while taking into account the mass strength of the clubs, in addition to To the team’s previous achievements at the local and continental levels, priority will be given to the local league champions when distributing seats, while the classification of teams according to the aforementioned criteria will be valid when considering confrontations between clubs according to the new system for the group stage of the tournament itself.

On the other hand, the AFC modified the evaluation system based on the “technical standard”, and decided to increase it to include monitoring and collecting points for the last 8 years and not the last 4 years as it was previously, in order to distribute seats with the 2024-2025 edition, which is the season that will witness the application of the new format for the championships. The AFC, and the launch of the Elite Championship, in which the number of foreign players will be open according to the local regulations for each team.

The increase in the years of the technical standard comes from 4 to 8 years, to ensure that the strongest continental leagues in the current decade occupy the ranking list, from which the strongest teams that participate in the Elite League will emerge, after it was noticed that strong leagues with a strong influence in the tournament declined, based on following the 4 system. Years in evaluating the technical standard alone, while it is expected that the matter will be studied next May and announced at a later time, if it is settled on a unified vision in detail.