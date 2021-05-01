Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The AFC Emergency and Crisis Committee is awaiting the final position, with regard to the rates of infection with the Coronavirus, the extent to which Asian countries are affected by them, in addition to the effects of quarantine conditions between countries in various regions of the continent, before the final decision in the form of the Champions League matches is decided in the next rounds.

The “Confederation” learned that the AFC is still raising on the table the issue of continuing the combined tournament system in the final rounds, which means combining the two rounds for the price and quarter-finals of the tournament to be held in the combined tournament system, if it is not possible to hold it in the one-match system as currently scheduled. .

The Confederation had set the timing of the Champions League matches for the round of 16 and the round of eight to be held next September, by one match for each round, but not in the combined championship system, and it was initially set on September 13 and 14 for the round of 16, while the quarter-final matches would be held on 27 and 28. In September, the semi-finals will be held from two round-trip matches, and the departure date will be on the 19 and 20 of next October and the return 26 and 27 of the same month, while the final returns to the return and home system as well, so that the go-to will take place on November 21 and return on the 27th of the same month.

According to the follow-up, the alternative plan, if these dates cannot be adhered to, due to the reasons related to the Covid-19 pandemic around the continent, will be by playing the 16 and 8 League with the combined tournament system, and then waiting for the situation in October, and in the event that the semi-finals are not coming and returning, their matches will be played in the combined tournament system through Reducing the time interval between home and away, and their stay in neutral stadiums may be proposed, which will be determined based on the developments of the pandemic, which may show improvement, and thus adhere to the tournament schedule as it is without change.

The tournament draw was signed by representatives of the UAE in the round of 16 face to face, where Sharjah, the second group leader, will meet Al-Wahda and the fifth runner-up in the round of 16, where the list of teams qualified for this role for the Western region was completed, after the end of the group stage competitions. The first qualifiers of their groups included Tajik Independence, first group, Sharjah, first group, Iranian Independence, first third, Saudi victory, fourth, and Persepolis, Iranian, first, fifth.

The top 3 teams qualified in the second rank of the five groups, and it was led by Al-Wehda club, second in the fifth group, as the best team in the second order in the championship, then Iranian Tractor, second in the second group, and Saudi Hilal, second in the first group. As for the remaining round of 16 matches, the match between Tajik Independence and Iranian Persepolis, while the Saudi Hilal faces Iranian Independence, and the Saudi victory meets the Iranian Tractor, and the two matches are expected to be held on a neutral stadium based on the decision of the previous AFC.