Rida Saleem (Dubai)

The decision of the AFC to postpone the 23rd Asian Handball Club Championship for Men’s Handball Clubs, to be held from 12 to 21 June, instead of the previous date, which was scheduled from 20 to 31 May, caused a shuffle of the cards for the Sharjah team, which was awaiting the draw for the tournament. In light of the great ambitions to go far in the tournament, after winning the bronze medal in his last two appearances, the timing of the new tournament will put the club’s management in a difficult position, especially regarding contracts for foreign players that expire at the end of the local season, in addition to the fact that the continuation of the season is an effort. Physically, the players who started preparing for the current season last July, which will disrupt the preparation period for the new season in the event that the tournament is held, because the players need a rest. The decision of the AFC to postpone the tournament that will be hosted by the Saudi Al-Wehda club in Jeddah, which qualifies for the World Cup comes The World Club is “Super Globe” due to the health conditions that the world is experiencing as a result of the outbreak of the Coronavirus, which caused the cancellation and postponement of many international and continental tournaments. Thirteen clubs will participate in the Asian championship: Sharjah, representing the UAE, Kuwait, and Salmiya from Kuwait, Al-Wahda and Mudar from Saudi Arabia, Al-Arabi, Al-Duhail from Qatar, Kerman, Shahid Karazon from Iran, Majis Al-Omani, Al-Najmah Al-Bahraini, Yemeni Cotton, and Uzbekistan. The continental federation had canceled the ninth continental championship for juniors hand, which was scheduled to be held during the period from 5-17 June 2021 in Kazakhstan, and this decision came based on the decision of the International Handball Federation, which in turn canceled the world championship for this age group scheduled in Greece 2021, He also canceled the 17th AFC Youth Championship, which was to be held in Bahrain last March, after the World Youth Championship in Hungary was canceled.