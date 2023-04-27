Paris. Two-thirds of the Asian elephant’s habitat was destroyed in three centuries, according to a study published Thursday, which provides clues for restoring sustainable land use and curbing human-wildlife conflicts.

In Southeast Asia, India and China, the various ecosystems adapted to the life of pachyderms, mainly grasslands and tropical forests, “have declined by almost two-thirds since the early 18th century, corresponding to a loss of more than three million square kilometers”, summarizes for afp Shermin de Silva of the University of California San Diego, who led the international research team.

“This period corresponds to changes in land use dating back to colonial times, as well as the more recent advent of intensive agriculture,” continues De Silva, a Sri Lankan biologist and also founder of the NGO Trunks and Leaves. specialized in the protection of the endangered Asian elephant.

According to the conclusions of the study, published in the journal Scientific ReportsForest exploitation and agriculture have also reduced the average size of elephant habitats by more than 80 percent, from 99,000 to 16,000 square kilometres.

“The remaining islets are highly fragmented and more than half of them are potentially of poor quality, which can lead to negative interactions between wild species and humans, especially in agricultural areas,” adds De Silva.

Asian elephants, herbivores capable of consuming up to 150 kilograms of plants a day, can cause significant damage to crops.

The analysis of data on land use between the years 850 and 2015, allowed the team, through computer models, to reconstruct the evolution over 13 centuries and on a continental scale.

The study details that 84 percent of habitats have been lost in India and 94 percent in China. Bangladesh, Thailand, Vietnam and Sumatra have also seen more than half of these areas destroyed, while Malaysia saw an increase over the same period, particularly in Borneo (+61 percent).

connected territories

“The past is the key to the future,” justifies the biologist: “if we want to protect and restore habitats, we must honestly ask ourselves about the scope of the necessary actions and to do so, have a more precise understanding of the past.”

The method could be adapted to other species and other regions, in order to assess land use practices and planned restoration programmes.

When the international community adopted the Kunming-Montreal agreement in December at the biodiversity COP15, it pledged to protect 30 percent of the planet’s land by 2030.

“The usual approach, which consists of increasing the proportion of so-called protected lands, is not the solution,” warns the researcher, “because elephants need to move over large areas”, that is, over interconnected territories.

“Such protection programs can also threaten human livelihoods and cultures,” he stresses, referring to the rights of indigenous peoples. These regularly come into tension with certain logics of scientific conservation, sometimes described by activists as “green colonialism”.

“Instead, we must find a way that allows people and elephants to share landscapes, as well as restore traditional land management systems, where possible,” he says.

These strategies could also benefit tigers, rhinos and orangutans, as well as wild cattle or deer, the biologist explains.

The Asian elephant, with about 50 thousand individuals, two thirds of them in India, is considered “endangered” on the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), as is the African elephant of sheet. The third species, the African forest elephant, is “critically endangered.”