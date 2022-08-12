SCMP: Indonesia will refuse to limit the price of oil from Russia at the proposal of the United States

The United States will turn to key strategic Asian partners, such as Japan and India, to support the limitation of Russian oil prices. At the same time, Indonesia is unlikely to agree to this and remain on the sidelines in this matter. About it informs South China Morning Post (SCMP).

According to the publication, US Treasury Secretary Jeannette Yellen invited Jakarta to support the scheme developed by the G7 (Big Seven) countries and held talks with a number of Indonesian officials. The head of the Asian country’s finance department, Shri Mulyani, said it was important to consider the implications of such a move, as it “would have a major impact on the oil-producing countries and their buyers.”

According to the executive director of the Center for Economic and Legal Studies in Jakarta, Bhima Yudhistira, Indonesia is able to refuse to limit the price of Russian oil, since it adheres to its own foreign policy and can not take the side of either the West or Russia. At the same time, Yudhistira called the volume of Russian oil imported by Jakarta “insignificant.”

Indonesia is unlikely to support a price cap scheme, as it would mean imposing sanctions on Russia, and it would not want to get involved that far Bhima Yudhistira Executive Director of the Center for Economic and Legal Studies in Jakarta

The idea of ​​the G7 countries

The fact that the G7 countries are discussing the possibility of limiting the price of Russian oil by introducing its marginal cost for transportation and insurance became known on June 27.

According to Bloomberg, the potential mechanism will only allow the transportation of oil and oil products whose value is below the agreed threshold. At the same time, it is stipulated that the agreement has not yet been adopted, and discussions are currently underway on this issue. The agency clarifies that the maximum price for oil from Russia at the level of 40-60 dollars per barrel is being discussed.

Information about Washington’s work with allies to limit the price of Russian oil was confirmed by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. According to her, the United States is trying to reduce the income received by Russia.

So when will the next round of EU sanctions [в отношении российской нефти] in December, we are concerned that a significant amount of oil will remain with Russia, which will lead to a jump in oil prices Janet Yellen United States Secretary of the Treasury

Columnist Martin Sandbu called the US idea to limit the price of Russian oil unsuccessful. In his opinion, such a proposal only emphasizes the dependence of the West on this raw material, and the containment of energy prices could upset the market equilibrium. “Incentives to save resources will disappear, and this in itself, in addition to the crisis itself, will bring harm,” Sandbu believes.

State positions

At the same time, the Financial Times considered India and China capable of hindering the implementation of the G7 plan. The publication notes that Moscow, using the tankers of these countries, will be able to circumvent any restrictive measures of the G7 countries or the European Union. Also allowed is the option in which Russia will be able to use its own ships.

Shu Jueting, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, said that the issue of setting a ceiling price for Russian oil is very difficult, and called on the parties to make efforts to reduce tensions in the Ukrainian crisis, rather than escalate.

Brazil, on the other hand, refused to support the G7 idea at all. “Since Brazil is not part of the G7, it does not follow its internal decisions,” the country’s Foreign Ministry said.

At the same time, South Korean Finance Minister Chhu Kyung-ho said that the country is ready to support the US initiative to limit the price of Russian oil. He stressed that these restrictions “should be designed in such a way as to make an effective contribution to the stabilization of international oil prices and consumer prices.”

Moscow’s position

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, it is hardly possible to implement the initiative to limit the price of oil from Russia.

This is just a voiced initiative, no consolidated decisions have been made in this regard, and, frankly, it is doubtful whether such decisions can be made Dmitry Peskov Press Secretary of the President of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Western plans to limit the purchase of oil from Moscow would lead to a situation similar to gas, that is, to an increase in fuel prices.

Now we hear all sorts of false ideas about limiting the volume of Russian oil, limiting the price of Russian oil. It’s all the same thing that happens in gas. The result, it is even surprising that people with higher education say this, the result will be the same – a rise in prices. Oil prices will skyrocket Vladimir Putin President of Russia

According to Dmitry Belik, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Western countries will not be able to refuse a number of resources from Russia. According to him, Russian partners depend on oil, gas, ores, metals, mineral fertilizers, while finding a replacement for some of them is difficult, and for some it is completely impossible. Belik expressed confidence that the proposed US embargo on Russian gold would not cause problems for Moscow, since it could find other ways to sell it.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia will not supply oil to world markets if, if the G7 countries introduce a price ceiling, its final cost will be lower than production costs.