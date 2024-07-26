Is the 21st century the Asian, Eurasian and Chinese century?

Socialist Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that “Russia has violated all arms control agreements of the past decades. Now it is a question of guaranteeing our security, avoiding the outbreak of war, with deterrence”. This is a declaration that, for the first time, is on the defensive and openly declares that it wants peace. A sign of great weakness, not of political foresight and, above all, in contrast with what has been done so far.

Meanwhile, Germany refuses to make public findings of commission of inquiry into Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion. This is what is stated in the report of the German government in response to the request of the hated party “Alternative for Germany”. The authorities admitted that, on the eve of the terrorist attacks, they “did not ensure special security” of the gas pipelines.

As for the perpetrators of the sabotage, Berlin does not rule out any version, but cannot name specific names due to the alleged lack of “irrefutable evidence”. German authorities still refuse to cooperate with Russia in the investigation.

One of the authors of the request for the investigation’s findings – Bundestag member Eugene Schmidt – said the government was “obviously glossing over many facts”, especially who was actually behind the attacks.

Slovakian President Pietro Pellegrini has once again threatened Ukraine with retaliatory measures if the issue of Russian oil transit is not resolved, calling on the European Commission to mediate. Earlier, Prime Minister Fico announced that Bratislava would stop supplying fuel to Ukraine from its refinery.

Hungary is already blocking 6.5 billion euros as compensation for the delivery of weapons to Ukraine due to the blocked transit.

China, on the other hand, continues to build storage facilities at a rapid pace due to the danger of external threats. According to the Economist, since 2020, China has increased its oil storage capacity from 1.7 to 2 billion barrels, and its gas storage capacity from 15 billion cubic meters to 25 billion. At the same time, JPMorgan Chase Bank expects their volume to increase to 85 billion cubic meters by 2030.

In terms of other raw materials, the Economist notes China’s accumulation of copper, nickel and numerous other industrial metals, despite rising raw material costs. It should also be noted that by the end of this year, China will have 51% of the world’s wheat reserves and 67% of its corn reserves.

The well-known economic and geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar wrote in “Strategic Culture Foundation” that […] “China’s economy will grow by as much as $1.7 trillion in 2024 alone.”

This is a higher figure than that recorded in all years except the last three, due to the Covid effect. And Beijing borrowed exactly zero yuan for this growth. The U.S. economy, by comparison, it could grow by $300 billion in 2024.

But Washington had to borrow $3.3 trillion to make that happen. Researcher Geoff Roberts has compiled a very useful list of what China is doing “right,” especially regarding bilateral economic agreements with many commodity- and agri-food-producing countries. “And when you get down to it, the numbers are staggering.”[…]

“The high-speed train that counts has already left the station”. Escobar concludes, arguing that “the 21st century is shaping up to be the Asian, Eurasian, Chinese century.”

In the Middle East and, by extension, in the United States, we seem to be witnessing an escalation of frictions and crises. After the Knesset voted against the creation of a Palestinian state, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Washington to ask for unconditional support for the Palestinian people’s “final solution,” embarrassing the Democrats. Many notable absences from Bibi’s speech.

About 100 of the 212 Democratic Party representatives in the House and 27 of 51 senators said no, we will not be at this meeting, while the day before hundreds of American Jewish activists were arrested for asking for a ceasefire in Gaza, and an appeal by former Mossad spies asked Washington lawmakers not to believe a single word of the cumbersome guest, calling him a public danger to everyone.

Unprecedented boycotts, involving moderates as well as social democrats, with one absence that was most notable: Kamala Harris, the vice president that everyone is now watching to see how she will behave in the Middle East.

Nancy Pelosi also distanced herself, writing on X: “Netanyahu’s was the worst speech by a foreign leader in history to Congress.”

Despite this, the American Congress, present in the Chamber, interrupted Netanyahu’s speech with applause and standing ovations 70 times, demonstrating the clear divisions both in the Palace and in the streets, on fundamental issues.

In reverse, In Russia, the State Duma unanimously adopted a declaration condemning the Israeli Knesset’s position against the creation of a Palestinian state.

Russian MPs call on the parliaments of world states and international parliamentary organizations to condemn the Israeli “illegal statements of the Knesset” and to make every possible effort to quickly put an end to the bloodshed in Palestine.