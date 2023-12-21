Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

The Asian Football Confederation surprised the continent's clubs by amending the draw system for the round of 16 of the Champions League, scheduled for December 28, and its details were officially announced on the association's official website. The reason is due to a “glitch” in the 40-team system, which was distributed into 10 groups. , 5 groups for the West, and the same for the East.

The “top five” from the West, and the same from the East, qualify for the second round, along with the best 3 clubs that occupied second place from the West, and the same from the East, where a special classification system was adopted, so that there are only 4 clubs from the “first classification,” and the same. From the “second classification”, when lots are drawn to determine the teams in the round of 16, which means that one of the first classification teams drops to the second classification, which reveals a flaw in the tournament system.

The current version resulted in the qualification of 5 clubs to the round of 16 from “West Asia” in the “first classification”, which are Al-Ain, Nassaf, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, and Al-Nasr, while 3 teams from the second classification qualified for the same round, namely Navbahor, Sepahan, and Al-Fayha, and the matter was repeated. In the east, Bangkok United, Yokohama, Ventforet Kofu, Kawasaki, and Pohang Steelers qualified, while Shandong, Jeonbuk Hyundai, and Ulsan came in second.

According to the mechanism required to be applied after the amendment, one team will be drawn from the first pot, designated for the first classification clubs, “at random”, to be placed in the second pot for the second classification clubs, to complete the round of 16, with the aim of obtaining the same number of clubs in each pot.

Thus, the first-class teams are at risk of one of them being relegated to the second classification, and thus falling with any of the strong clubs.

The clubs in each region are divided into 8 matches, each of which plays two home and away matches in the round of 16. For the West, the first leg is set for February 12 and 13, with the return leg being held on the 19 and 20 of the same month. In the East, the first leg will be held on February 13 and 14, and the return leg will be held on February 13 and 14. 20 and 21 of the same month.

The quarter-final matches will be held on March 4, 5, 11, and 12 for the West, and the 5, 6, 12, and 13 of the same month for the East. The semi-finals will be held on April 16 and 23 next for the West, and the 17 and 24 of the same month for the East, and the final will consist of two matches on May 11 and 18, 2024.