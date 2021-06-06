Kuala Lumpur (DPA)

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has approved the final list of clubs participating in the group stage and second preliminary round of the 2021 AFC Champions League for the Eastern Region, following the withdrawal of Australian clubs Sydney, Melbourne City and Brisbane Roar from the 2021 AFC Champions League.

Today, the Confederation confirmed in an official statement that the Sub-Committee for Dealing with the Corona Pandemic in the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup 2021 agreed to cancel the first preliminary round match between Brisbane Roar and Kaya Iloilo of the Philippines, as the latter qualified to play against China’s Shanghai in the second preliminary round.

The sub-committee also decided to cancel the second preliminary round match between South Korea’s Daegu and Thailand’s Chiangrai, so that Chiangrai qualifies to play in Group H in place of Sydney, and Daegu gets the direct qualification card in Group Nine. The second preliminary round match between Melbourne City of Australia and Cerezo Osaka of Japan was also cancelled, as the Japanese team qualified to play in Group X along with Guangzhou of China, Kechi of Hong Kong and Port of Thailand.

The matches of the sixth, seventh and tenth groups will be held in Bangkok and Buriram in Thailand, from June 22 to July 11, and the matches of the eighth and ninth groups will be held in the Uzbek capital Tashkent from June 25 to July 11.