The ashes of actor James Doohan, who became famous for his role in the series “Star Trek” since 2008, was secretly stored on the International Space Station, writes The Times.

According to the publication, Dohan’s son Chris asked entrepreneur Richard Garriott to carry the actor’s ashes, laminated into his photograph, during a flight to the ISS. The businessman carried the picture and hid it under the inner cover of the European module Columbus.

“It was done top secret. His family was glad that the actor’s ashes got there, but they were disappointed that we could not say about it publicly, ”he said.

Chris explained that space was one of his father’s passions, so he dreamed of going there.

Recall that James Doohan played the role of Montgomery “Scotty” Scott. The actor died in 2005.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Federation intends to create a new orbital station with an unlimited service life. This is expected to be possible due to the open architecture and replaceable modules.

Previously, when developing space stations, the terms of operation were laid down. For the ISS, this period was 15 years, but now it has been extended to 26. According to the current agreements, the station is planned to be used until 2024, but negotiations are underway to continue its operation.