Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck) is good for everything. The winner in this 2021 of a monument (Flanders) and a prestigious classic (E3 Harelbeke), added his third victory of the season in the time trial of the Volta al Algarve. It was not a surprise for a cyclist who has been twice champion of the specialty in Denmark, but it did highlight that it is a huge all-rounder, since it was also left on the climb to Foia and is third overall at 21 “behind. yellow jersey.

His bearer, Ethan Hayter, was able to maintain the first position, but his time trial changed radically in a left-hand corner. Until then, the Briton from Ineos was in time to fight the victory against Asgreen, but in that turn he fell to the ground. It gave a tremendous blow and only a few pivots of a bike lane prevented it from going against the guardrail, which would have been very dangerous. Fortunately, Hayter got up with visible scrapes on his shoulder, side and hip, but was able to finish with the ninth fastest time, allowing him to save the lead by 12 “over Rodrigues.

As for the role of the Spaniards, two young people shone like Diego López (a 22-year-old cyclist from Kern Pharma who finished eighth) and Carlos Rodríguez (a 20-year-old runner who was tenth. Jonathan Lastra set a good time despite not being his specialty and remains fifth overall, now at 42 “. And this Sunday the mountain race is decided, ending at the top of Malhao (17:30, Eurosport).