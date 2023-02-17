SAMUEL GARCÍA HAS had to face several crises, and the one that comes with the probable installation of the Tesla electric car manufacturer is not minor.

Sixteen months after taking office, several of them have been due to external factors, such as the water problem, and others, caused by him: such as the political crisis with the State Congress, which led to the approval of his impeachment trial for violations of the Constitution.

To these are added those that he will face due to the discomfort and questions that are brewing in Congress, the business community and residents due to the supposed arrival of Tesla in St. Catarina.

According to civil society organizations and some local legislators, there is no clear route on how to deal with the lack of water that currently exists in that demarcation, electricity and blackouts in the region, pollution and insecurity.

Only on this last point, according to the National Survey of Urban Public Safety (INEGI), the perception of insecurity in St. Catarina it increased from 33.7% to 53% in the third quarter of 2022, being the second city with the highest increase in this area, only after Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.

On the other hand, the air quality is bad and is usually harmful for vulnerable groups, due to the number of companies, industries and automobiles.

Currently the concentration of suspended particles is nine times higher than the average value, according to the WHO annual air quality guide (IQAir).

Santa Catarina was one of the municipalities most affected due to the lack of water in the Monterrey metropolitan area, there were water cuts and water was only supplied to specific places and times.

This also applied to companies and industrial parks. In addition to the constant blackouts that paralyze production.

All this, added to what happened with the excessive support for the Kia plant, makes a breeding ground for the social unrest of businessmen and legislators who propose to bring the emecist governor to appear in a political trial that could be seasoned with this situation.

In addition, it will have to clarify the strong economic interests behind the great speculation with the land in question, since it belongs to individuals, which shows that the resources of the public treasury will end up in bags of these.

THE MARKED ACTIVISM of the rector Enrique Graue in the case of the alleged plagiarism of the thesis of the minister Yasmín Esquivel, begins to take its toll within the UNAM, where the group of lawyers is already spreading the version that it is time for the Doctor dynasty. And it is that they have walked practically illegally, accepting that there is no legal framework to deal with these facts, but at the same time prematurely pointing out and condemning plagiarism, without paying attention to the presumption of innocence and due process.

The constant statements, just when there is an investigation in progress, put the magnifying glass of public opinion on the University, which seeks to focus on the case of Esquivel Mossa when more than 50% of his students say they have witnessed plagiarism in theses or dissertations . Even more serious, his participation as the trigger for the Guillermo Sheridan scandal aroused suspicions about the focus and usefulness of the activities carried out by university researchers and, above all, the relevance of allocating a multimillion-dollar budget to them.

In cold numbers, during 2022, UNAM allocated 39 thousand 156 million 968 thousand 879 pesos for personal remunerations and incentives for its researchers and professors. That is to say: 80% of its budget that reached a figure of 48 thousand 802 million 369 thousand 865 pesos. Of that grand total, 818 million were destined exclusively for the payment of stimuli for researchers who, like Sheridan, have the category of Full-Time Senior Researcher C.

THEN NOTHING, CdMx Civil Court 71 again complicated the sale of Banamex. Although the precautionary measures that were imposed were lifted by a ruling of January 30, Judge Daniel Reyes Pérez admitted a couple of days ago in “both effects” the appeal filed by Oceanografía against the lifting, for which reason he returns to the start of the restriction until it is definitively resolved whether or not it can be sold, which could take a few months.

In the decision that suspends the effects, the judge asks Amado Yáñez’s company to present a guarantee in six days, for the amount of 5 thousand 200 million dollars “to guarantee the possible damages and losses that for this reason could be caused to the defendant banking institution”, an amount that seems ridiculous given the bankruptcy of Oceanografía, which had already alleged at some point that its procedural status prevents it from having access to banks and bonding companies. There will surely be appeals against such an imposed guarantee. The fact is that the bank that Manuel Romo directs cannot be sold yet, despite the fact that the groups led by Germán Larrea and Daniel Becker continue to bid for that institution.

ONCE Aeromar suspended operations, in the next few days the formal bankruptcy petition should reach the Federal Institute of Specialists in Commercial Insolvency (IFECOM). The body headed by Edgar Bonilla will have to name a liquidator. On another track, in parallel, the authority will seek to assign responsibilities to administrators.

Yesterday at his morning press conference, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador lashed out at the owners of the airline. “We can say that it was a badly managed company, they are one of those cases where companies go bankrupt but not the owners.” The tenant of the National Palace announced that complaints will be filed against the owners of the airline for debts to the Mexican State. The question and if lawsuits can be filed against the person who is supposed to be the owner, Zvi Katz, because as far as is known, he legally covered himself against the barrage that is coming.