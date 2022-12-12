It did not go well at all in his appearance at the State Auditor, Emma Guadalupe Felix Riveralast Friday he was before the deputies of the Audit Commission of the State Congress and they questioned the lack of results, because they do not see consequences or sanctions in the observations found in the Public Accounts.

The one who was most critical was the Morena deputy, Marco Antonio Zazueta, who pointed out that there is no evidence of sanctions as a result of the hundreds of observations found in the audits. He opened his question by ruling that they continue to arrive late in rendering accounts with the Sinaloan people.

He was clear and direct, pointing out that the Sinaloans call on them to fight corruption, eradicate deficient public service and abuse of power in all its expressions. Based on what the deputy points out, then no one can deny that there are no results in sight.

It must be said that the head of the ASE, Emma Guadalupe Félix, is very skilled at answering questions and is even better at evading responsibility. It is notable that she arrived very prepared at the appearance and that she supports herself with her technical experience, but even so, the Results are not noticeable or felt.

Part of what Marco Zazueta commented was that in the public accounts the recurrence of observations in the same items of the previous audits is noted, there are a high number of observations to state and municipal public entities, but without any consequence. Before that there is no excuse or evasion that is worth it, so be very attentive.

They tell us that the Fishing and Aquaculture forum held by the Green Party in Mazatlán this weekend was a success. They even managed to engage the different levels of government to form a working group and respond to the demands of the sector.

The person who led and organized this forum was the leader of the Green Party, José Aispuro Calderón. In addition, he anticipated that this exercise seeks to strengthen the fishing sector, listening to them and attending them personally. The federal deputy and president of the Fisheries Commission, María del Carmen Bautista.Sinaloa, participated in the event.

Next Friday the University of the Police in Sinaloa will have graduation of more than 100 new agents. In total numbers, it will be closing the year with more than a thousand security elements that complied with the mandatory training to achieve their accreditation.

The rector of Unipol, Oscar Fidel González, has revealed that the educational offer has increased the number of first-time police officers from 41 to 307 in undergraduate and postgraduate courses. So he is delivering positive numbers to Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, who was the creator of this University.

Last Saturday the son of Abraham Velázquez Iribe, one of the politicians with the longest career and political significance in the state, died, whom we respect and from this space we send our sincere condolences to him and his family. We wish prompt resignation for this painful loss. A supportive hug.

Today at 9:00 a.m. Governor Rubén Rocha Moya will be at his Semanera conference, after he was unable to lead it last Monday due to having tested positive for Covid. So keep an eye on the issues because it’s at the end of the year, we’ll see if there are any messages.

