Chiavari – Ascom celebrates its diamond wedding with its most loyal associates. Thursday, at 2.30 pm, in the headquarters of Corso Garibaldi, in Chiavari, awards ceremony for those who have been members for over sixty years. They are “Frugone calcio sas”, “Calzoleria Cardinali snc”, the jewelery shop “Luigi Lucchetti 1873 srl” and the leather goods shop “Cesare Puddu snc” all in via Martiri della Liberazione; the Gran caffè “Defilla sas” in Corso Garibaldi; the “Gelli Ruggero & C. sas” bar in Piazza San Giacomo; “Copello & Sanguineti snc” in Corso Assarotti (healthcare items); the “Merciari srl” jeans shop in via Veneto; the resale of heating and sanitary material “Sirea srl” in via Bontà; “Ferramenta Piombo sas” in via Entella; “Pizzorni Giovanni & C. snc” (wood and plywood) in via Parma and the “Santa Rita” pizzeria in Manuela Cella, in Santo Stefano d'Aveto. «The prize – clarifies the Ascom president, Bernardo Aldo Pessagno – is assigned for associative loyalty, regardless of the foundation of the activity”. Ascom was born as the Chiavari Traders Union on 3 April 1946 in via Martiri della Liberazione and became (on 8 March 1957) the Traders Association of the former Chiavari district adhering to the provincial association. In 1985 it moved to Corso Garibaldi. The register of presidents includes Giovanni Frugone, Albi Rossi, Arturo Vaccari, Lino Tito Fontana (“father” of Promotur, which takes care of the antiques market), Vincenzo Bovone, Giampaolo Roggero and Pessagno. Within Ascom, in 2008, the “See you in the center” consortium came to life. «For years – he states Pessagno – the one with the most members at national level”. The choice of the award ceremony date is significant: 14 December 1979, at the Ciupin restaurant, the then president Fountain, organized the first birthday dinner. Among Thursday's guests was the mayor Federico Messutithe councilor Gianluca Ratto; the provincial president of Ascom, Alessandro Cavo; the secretary of the Chamber of Commerce, Maurizio Caviglia; the Ligurian councilor Alessio Piana.

Alessandro Repetto and his cousin Andrea Bergamino they remember grandfather Agostino Repettocraftsman, who, in 1927, created “Sirea” entrusting it, in 1970, to his son Angel. The third generation, at the helm since the end of the nineties, renovated the Corso Garibaldi space in 2009 and is leading the company towards the future.

Also “Ferramenta Piombo”, founded in the 1950s by Ermano Piombo and Renzo Raffo, has a family tradition. Entrusted to Battista Piombo, she now reports to her son Michele and, since 1972 it has been in via Entella, after giving way to the Poor Clares. Family in the foreground also for the Cardinali shoemaker, on the market since 1936 thanks to the founder Davide. In 1970 his son joined, Joseph David (current owner, supported by his son Federico) who had his sisters with him, above all Mary Rose. In the company's history, shops in Chianciano, La Spezia and, from 1987 to 1994, in the port of Lavagna. Today the store is in the heart of Chiavari and the long professional activity, last March, was worth a Giuseppe Davide Cardinali the golden eagle.

Manuela Cella he is the owner of the “Santa Rita” pizza restaurant, in the Roncolongo area, in Santo Stefano d'Aveto. He will share the recognition with his father on Thursday Antonio, “Tony”, founder of the business in 1965 together with his sisters Angela and Lina. «It was February 14th – he recalls – The next day the first ski lifts opened. We were a meeting point.” His wife also worked at the “Santa Rita”. “Tony”, Carla Fontana. Around the middle of 1970 the bar transformed into a restaurant and minestrone became the main dish on the menu. Today her parents help Manuela: dad takes care of the vegetable garden and cellar, mum helps out in the kitchen.