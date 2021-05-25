Just a few hours ago we learned the release date of The Ascent, one of the upcoming Xbox exclusives and that, in fact, will be incorporated into Xbox Game Pass from day one. Now those responsible have been offering information and clarifying doubts in different talks. Precisely in this regard, it has now been known that The Ascent will offer an identical experience in both co-op and solo, as explained by Tor Frick, co-founder of Neon Giant, in an interview granted to GamingBolt in which he wanted to dispel the unknowns around whether or not it is mandatory to play cooperatively.

“It is an absolutely equal experience to play the game alone. We have tried to create a experience that is as exciting in single player as in co-op mode, although the dynamics of the game change as more players join. For example, the game is a little slower, absorbing more of the world, compared to a game session with a more intense rhythm. The game is designed to take into account the cooperative mode, including all the cooperative characters that are represented in all the cutscenes and things like that. Since you have multiple players, the game will offer more synergy opportunities between skills and styles of play ”, has commented on the matter Frick.

The Ascent will be visually excellent on Xbox Series X | S

Thus, The Ascent will be completely enjoyable alone and will offer a satisfactory experience, although there will be differences such as the dynamics of the title, although at a purely playable level it will be exactly the same. Remember that The Ascent is coming to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC on July 29, same date on which it will be added to the catalog of Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost to subscribers of the service.