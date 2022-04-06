The Ascent received a new one patch in these hours, which apparently has disabled cross-play between PS4 and PS5but this happened through a precise initiative by the Neon Giant team, as explained by the developers, who also announced the frame-rate lock at 30 fps on PS4.

The hotfix published in these hours has in fact deliberately disabled the cross-play between PS4 and PS5 in order to “ensure the best experience for all players “, which apparently was not achievable with cross-platform multiplayer.

The thing is, the play option wasn’t really planned for The Ascent at launch, and it probably was activated by mistake but without the necessary precautions. “The cross-gen game has been activated unintentionally and needs further testing to ensure the best experience for all players. We are working on this to launch later, thanks for your patience.”

So the cross-gen multiplayer between PS4 and PS5 was supposed to come out later, but it was activated by mistake already at launch on the PlayStation platforms. It will still be inserted later, probably after a period of further testing and optimization to improve it as much as possible.

Among other features of the patch, the frame-rate has been locked to 30 frames per second on PS4 in order to ensure greater stability of performance. You can learn more about the game in our The Ascent review.