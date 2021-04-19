The arguments of the duel tonight’s are from bluebells with two of the best templates, coming from the good work of its technical secretariats and the salary cap, the two highest in the category: 45’3 for parrots and 27’6 for Indian. With the end getting closer and closer, there is little that both are at stake. Espanyol aims to sentence your goal, since in case of winning it would be thirteen points ahead of the third, precisely Almería, when only 21 would remain. The Almeria set also has the rise between eyebrow and eyebrow since Turki Al-Sheikh landed in August 2019. All this with José Gomes risking his future (follow the game live on AS.com).

If a few days ago the Almeria painting faced the duel as an opportunity to finally beat a rival from the upper zone (barely one point out of 18 possible with the first five classified), to reconnect with his football and to get in tune with a view to promotion, the prick of Mallorca Saturday in Castalia gives a extra bullet to those of José Gomes, who despite their game crisis and results, will be re-enlisted to direct promotion in case of winning tonight. The one from Matosinhos will play it practically all or nothing: another defeat might end up with the Sheikh’s patience.

LaLiga SmartBank * Data updated as of April 18, 2021

The locals hardly have won a match of the last six, chaining two consecutive defeats. To make matters worse, Gomes has the low of Corpas, the rojiblanco’s second top scorer, with eleven goals. Responsibility in attack will be more than ever the task of Sadiq, in his lowest hours. The one from Kaduna has been without a goal in four of his last five appearances and Almería need him like eating. Who Yes it will be Morlanes, the compass of the Mediterranean, once his sanction has been served. Much of the host’s options are in the engine room that forms next to Samu costa. Apart from the entrance of the hand by Petrovic not expect too many more modifications, with options to enter to Juan Villar, Villalba Y Aketxe.

In the Spanish, At this point the doubts only go from players ‘touched’. Like David López, who retired early against Leganés due to hamstring pain, or Oscar Gil, with a shoulder dislocation that initially pointed to serious and that may have been in a few days’ loss. Or as Melendo and Lluís López, who return after spending ten days in confinement after testing positive for COVID-19. All traveled last night, although there are 24 summoned, so some will fall. Who will not be sure is Oier Olazabal, down for some inconvenience.

LaLiga SmartBank * Data updated as of April 18, 2021

Because, otherwise, everything is certainties in Vicente Moreno’s team. From the goal of Diego Lopez, who already equals Manolo Reina as ‘Zamora’ of the category, at the tip of the attack with Raúl de Tomás, aspiring to ‘top scorer’ after Uros Djurdjevic went another day without scoring. And going through the second line, led by the most inspired darder since he returned to Espanyol four seasons ago and in which a young Nico Melamed bursts in with the force of talent, just turned 20, who comes from scoring a great goal against Leganés. All reasons to caress the ascent and so that the fans will dedicate this Sunday in the afternoon one resounding farewell the parakeet players, following the coach with motorcycles and cars, on the route between the RCDE Stadium and El Prat airport. Heading for the ascent station: Almería.

Keys

Side

Almería is characterized by its danger in both lanes with the additions of Akieme and Balliu, something that has faltered in recent dates.

The sixth

Espanyol has chained five victories, which have given them their comfortable lead, and they are looking for the sixth, something they have not achieved this season.

Defensive security

The Almeria have conceded in four of their last five games. With 31 goals against, it is the team in the upper zone that receives the most goals.

Accompanied

In the absence of public, good was the massive farewell that the fan parade gave Espanyol yesterday, between Cornellà and the airport.

Aces to follow

Morlanes

He returns to the eleven of Gomes after serving a sanction. He is the rudder of the rojiblancos, his performance being proportional to that of his team.

Raúl de Tomás

On the lookout for the ‘top scorer’, in the crash of the first round he converted a goal from 53.5 meters.

Ups and downs

Almeria: Ivanildo and Morlanes return after their sanctions. Corpas is dismissed due to sanction.

Spanish: Óscar Gil, Melendo, Lluís López and Joan García return. Caen Oier and Ricard Pujol. 24 footballers traveled.