The Ascent, Neon Giant’s cyberpunk action RPG, has been released on PC and Xbox as a Microsoft exclusive. Many PlayStation fans would like the game on though PS5 and they state it bluntly on Twitter. The developers are aware of this desire and invite you to wait and wait for updates.

As you can see in the tweet below, The Ascent’s official account wrote, in response to a player’s request: “Hi! Thanks for letting us know that you would like to see The Ascent on PS5! Although there is nothing to announce in at this moment, we want to let you know that we have heard from you and the team is aware of the request for a PS5 version. Keep an eye on our Twitter for an update! ”

Of course, this answer in no way indicates that The Ascent will arrive on PS5. At this time that version of the game has not been announced, so for now this message from the development team should be understood as a way to make players understand that they are being listened to.

Logically, we can expect that as long as the period of exclusivity Xbox console will not be finished, Neon Giant and Curve Digital publisher will have no way to offer The Ascent on PS5 or other platforms. The game is a success to date, having generated $ 5 million over the opening weekend.

You can read our review of The Ascent here.