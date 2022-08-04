This is good news for fans of The Ascent, Neon Giant’s top-down shooter. The game has come a long way since its release last summer. It notably made it to PlayStation and received various smaller add-ons. But no significant new content has entered the game since then even if that is about to change.

Neon Giant revealed Cyber ​​Heist, a major new DLC for The Ascent. The add-on arrives on August 18, priced at € 10. Cyber ​​Heist adds new main and side quest chains, set in a new arcology owned by Malhorst-Gelb. The story unfolds after the events of the main campaign, with Kira offering you a new job.

Playable alone or in co-op, the new missions are only accessible after completing the main campaign, but only the host must have completed the campaign. Along the way, of course, you will encounter new enemies, be introduced to new characters and explore new environments.

Not just missions, because brand new weapons will also arrive. In short, with Cyber ​​Heist there will be a lot of meat on the fire for the fans.

