The game developed by Neon Giant celebrates its first year of life with new content.

It’s already been over a year since the release of The Ascent, that title developed by Neon Giant that just turn a yearand their way of celebrating it is by announcing a new expansion for which they have not revealed anything else, according to the official account of The Ascent on Twitter. On the other hand, the Phil Spencer’s replythe head of Xbox, has not been long in coming.

At least they have left us with a short video that tells us where the shots can go, never better said. Neon Giant wants to thank the fans for everything support received by the game: “We’re humbled by the support and love we’ve had since launch. Thank you to our amazing community for sticking with us and playing our game! We appreciate each and every one of you!” .

A standout co-op game for me last year. It will be fun to jump againphil spencerPhil Spencer has replied to the tweet with enthusiasm Remarking that it was a great cooperative title last year for him: “Congratulations on the anniversary. A standout co-op game for me last year. It will be fun to jump back.” At the moment of the expansion, no further information has been revealed. More details are expected to be announced in the coming months.

This title is a action rpg individual and cooperative set in a cyberpunk world where the player has to fight for his own survival. The Ascent came out on July 29 from last year initially for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. It later came to PlayStation consoles. In our analysis, carried out by our colleague Mario Gómez, we classify it as a cyberpunk action RPG gem that aspired to be the surprise of 2021.

