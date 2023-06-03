Madrid (Union)

Lamine Yamal stole the spotlight again after his distinguished participation in the Spanish national team in the European Under-17 Championship, and he proved that he is capable of achieving great things in the future with Barcelona, ​​after a historic season for the player during which he broke a record by already participating with the first team, to become At the age of 15 years and 290 days, he is the youngest player to appear in a La Liga match with the Blaugrana, and the fifth youngest player in the history of the entire competition.

We still know little about the talent of the “La Masia” academy because of his age. First, it must be presented correctly, as it should be noted that his name is Lamine Yamal, not Lamine or Yamal. This is his first name and surname now, because his family surname is Nasrawi Ibana, inherited from his father. He is of Moroccan descent and his mother is of Equatorial Guinean descent.

Growing up in Mataro, he joined the “La Masia” academy at the level of sevens “the football teams of 7 players”, and because of the epidemic and the fact that he was always ahead of his age, as he proved this with his direct jumps from the level Cadete A, to the youth A, and he had barely three 11-man seasons of football playing experience.

There is no better way to talk about the player than first-team coach Xavi Hernandez, who spoke about the young man the day he called him up for the first time, saying: “He is a player who can help us. He has talent despite his age, as he will only be 16 next July. He has personality.” Talent and ability to play the last pass and skills in individual situations. He is also strong, has a great attitude and has been training excellently, he can define an important era in the club.

In the Barcelona academy they see him as a winger or attacking midfielder, with more touch than explosiveness, he is a left-handed player who tends to play on the other side and has a great ability for accurate passing, with all this, it must be kept in mind that he is still a player promising to have a body that is developing and growing, and that it has not yet acquired strength, height, and speed, among other characteristics.

After making his debut in a La Liga match against Real Betis on April 29, Xavi Hernandez did not hesitate to predict a great future for Lamin Yamal. “You can see that he is a special player, and that he can become very important,” the coach said. He makes the difference, he has the ability to play the decisive pass, he is not afraid of anything, he has an innate talent, he can be the future of the club.

The coach was not the only one who praised the qualities of the teenager, he also amazed well-known players such as Rafinha with his skills, as the Brazilian said: “When I was 15 years old, I was still playing with my local team. Lamine Yamal has high efficiency and came very close to scoring a goal. Shame he couldn’t, but I’m sure he will sooner or later.