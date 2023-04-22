Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Armenian-populated Artsakh region continues, now flagrantly illegal. Since December 12, 2022, Azerbaijani “environmental activists” have blocked the only road connecting the Artsakh region to Armenia, the Lachin corridor, in the region monitored by the Russian peacekeeping mission, established after the November ceasefire. from 2020.

On February 22, 2023, the International Court of Justice ruled that the blockade is illegal, violates the documents signed by the dictatorship of Azerbaijan and that its government must end the blockade. By not complying with the decision, what does Azerbaijan say to the world and what precedent does it set?

We talked about this topic here in our space in December, when the blockade was in effect. In short, Azerbaijani authorities deny any responsibility, as if “environmental activists” in the region were fully autonomous. Supposedly interested in inspecting the huge Kashen copper mine, they camped on the road and held provocative protests in front of Russian peacekeepers. On December 13, troops from Azerbaijan were deployed near the region. The act effectively creates a blockade of the Artsakh region, also called Nagorno-Karabakh, a self-proclaimed republic in an Armenian majority region within legally Azerbaijani territory.

Using facial recognition technology, Armenian authorities have now demonstrated that many of the “activists” are actually Azerbaijani military personnel. The blockade is also responsible for frequent cuts in electricity and natural gas supplies in Artsakh. There are 130,000 people with reduced access to education, professional activities, heating and food. The Genocide Watch foundation, which monitors criminal actions against populations, categorizes the events as ethnic cleansing and a step towards the crime of genocide. Blocking Lachin’s corridor is also a violation of international law.

In February, the International Court of Justice based in The Hague, the United Nations’ top court that adjudicates matters between states, ordered Azerbaijan to restore traffic on the only road linking Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, following a request for an assessment by the government of Yerevan. The ICJ concluded that the blockade prevented the transfer of people of Armenian ethnic or national origin hospitalized in Artsakh, and that there are obstacles to the importation of essential goods into Nagorno-Karabakh, causing shortages of food, medicine and other medical supplies. The court also noted that the Russian-brokered deal that stopped the 2020 war obliges Azerbaijan to guarantee safe passage over the region’s only land link.

The Aliyev dictatorship must therefore “take all measures at its disposal to ensure the unimpeded movement of people, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions”. And what has the government of Azerbaijan done so far? Anything. And this represents a much bigger problem than it first appears. For many people, this is a distant and unrelated conflict, lives that don’t matter much. The issue is trying to salvage what little remains of a viable international order.

When the US illegally invaded Iraq in 2003, opening a Pandora’s Box, nothing was done. After all, it is the largest economy and the greatest military power on the planet. When NATO extrapolated its mandate in Libya in 2011, nothing was done, as it is the largest military alliance in the world, including three of the five countries with so-called veto power in the UN Security Council. When Russia invaded Ukraine, in 2022, the so-called West imposed sanctions, but, under the prism of International Law, little was done, since it is a country also with the so-called veto power. And the largest nuclear arsenal in the world.

Now, if even a small dictatorship in the Caucasus with a GDP smaller than that of Santa Catarina can simply ignore International Law, in a case moved by the only democracy in the region, what will prevent International Law from being classified as a fiction? The precedent created will allow each and every country to decide to ignore a judicial decision that displeases it. The great historical criticism of International Law is the lack of coercive capacity, of imposing the decisions taken, but this is not the case. Mechanisms abound to punish Azerbaijan for its flagrant violation of international law.

If the European Union were not so interested in buying cheap gas from Azerbaijan, its member countries, like France, could push for sanctions against Azerbaijan in the Security Council. Or the US, perhaps focused on keeping a problem in Russian proximity. Even Brazil, home to a large Armenian Diaspora community and currently with a rotating seat on the Security Council. Nothing happens, however, until another country decides to ignore an ICJ decision. And another and another. Exactly as happened with the League of Nations. And when it may be too late for the people of Artsakh.

The situation in the region is tense, with fears of a resumption of hostilities at any time. This column is written right next to the line of contact between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Baku dictatorship constantly reinforces its positions. The use of water from the Sarsang Reservoir is the likely next justification for skirmishes and eventual hostilities. It will come as no surprise, both from the military moves and the fact that Aliyev publicly says that Armenia is his country’s “eternal enemy”. If the international community does not move, lives will be at risk and a dangerous precedent will be set.