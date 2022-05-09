Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Arts Center of New York University Abu Dhabi announced that it will host “The Storyville Musico” by Kid Koala, the famous DJ, music producer and author of the multi-award winning graphic novels, for the first time in the Middle East on May 12 and 13. Co-commissioned by the Arts Center, the story of a young male mosquito who leaves his small country town in search of fame and fortune in a big city, pursues his dream of playing with one of the most famous jazz bands at the Sid Villa Concert Hall.

The events of the animated graphic novel are presented, filmed and recorded live in a distinctive cinematic style using stage decorations, miniature puppets and various types of cameras and screens, with the participation of a team of performers, musicians, sound effects experts and technicians. The puppets tell the story of the show to the tunes of original music played by a three-artist orchestra, with the participation of Kid Koala on CD players, keyboards and electronic instruments.

Bill Braggin, Executive Artistic Director of the Arts Center, said: “The show offers viewers an animated, real-time performance-themed show that is full of emotion and artistic craftsmanship for the whole family. Kid Koala presents a work of art that combines joy and vitality with the highest levels of creativity and innovation at NYU Abu Dhabi.”

The Storyville Musico highlights themes of honesty, improvisation, intuition, each person’s unique style, and the value of collaboration. This work is a continuation of Kid Koala’s great success in Novonia Mastfull, which made its first live show at the Arts Center in 2017. The new show reflects Kid Koala’s amazing writing and music skills, in addition to his outstanding directing skills. The job was scheduled to be offered in March 2020 in the UAE, but the global health crisis prevented this.

Kid Koala said: “My team and I were excited to unveil this show at NYU Abu Dhabi in March 2020, but we haven’t been able to make it happen yet. We are now looking forward to the start of our production world tour at the iconic Red Theater at NYU Abu Dhabi.”