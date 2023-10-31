“VKontakte” is launching a special project “Bolshoi Speaks. Ballet” with the Bolshoi Theater

“VKontakte” is launching a special project “Bolshoi Speaks. Ballet” with the Bolshoi Theater as part of the VK campaign “A meeting place with art” for World Ballet Day. This was reported in a press release received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

Users of the social network will be shown interviews with theater stars and will reveal behind-the-scenes secrets of theatrical life. In addition, they will have access to broadcasts of classes and rehearsals of the ballets “The Winter’s Tale”, “Giselle”, “La Bayadère” and “Swan Lake” on the historical and new stages.

The project was attended by such artists as Eleanor Sevenard, Elizaveta Kokoreva, Eva Sergeenkova, Alena Kovaleva, Maria Koshkareva and Dmitry Smilevsky. The ballet class will be held under the guidance of former prime minister, teacher of the Bolshoi Theater, People’s Artist of Russia Alexander Vetrov. Rehearsals will be conducted by Honored Artists Valery Lagunov and Anastasia Goryacheva, People’s Artist Maria Allash and Vitaly Breusenko, as well as Sofya Lyubimova and Pyotr Kazmiruk.

“VKontakte regularly supports cultural initiatives and introduces millions of users to the world of art. Together with the Bolshoi Theater, we have launched a series of interviews with six ballet stars, where they answer user questions about their life experiences, career successes and failures. These are bright and talented artists, and we hope that their stories will inspire our users and immerse us deeper into the atmosphere of the greatest art – ballet,” commented PR director of the social network Dmitry Lushnikov.

All episodes will be published weekly on community Bolshoi Theater on VKontakte from November 1. It is noted that other stage venues will also join the holiday – on November 1, 2 and 3, 40 cultural institutions from all over the country will present their own exclusive broadcasts of performances.