It was through a statement that Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., made it known that the artist does not support Trump using her music at his rallies, nor is his work given any similar projection.

Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On” at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign… pic.twitter.com/28CYLFvgER — Celine Dion (@celinedion) August 10, 2024

Johnny Marr guitarist for The Smiths. After the song was played at several Trump events Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want .

guitarist for The Smiths. After the song was played at several Trump events . David Porter . In 2022, the composer wrote in X after learning that Trump used the song he wrote Hold On, I’m Coming at a National Rifle Association (NRA) rally.

. In 2022, the composer wrote in X after learning that Trump used the song he wrote at a National Rifle Association (NRA) rally. Eddie Grant The British-Guyanese reggae musician sued the Republican candidate in September 2023 over the use of his 1980s hit Electric Avenue in an animated video from the Trump campaign that mocked Joe Biden.

The British-Guyanese reggae musician sued the Republican candidate in September 2023 over the use of his 1980s hit in an animated video from the Trump campaign that mocked Joe Biden. Neil Young. In 2020, she sued Donald Trump’s campaign for using her songs Rockin’ in the Free World and Devil’s Sidewalk repeatedly without his permission, arguing that the politician was violating copyright laws. The artist called the campaign “un-American, ignorant and hateful.”

In 2020, she sued Donald Trump’s campaign for using her songs and repeatedly without his permission, arguing that the politician was violating copyright laws. The artist called the campaign “un-American, ignorant and hateful.” Pharrell Williams. In 2018, Trump used the topic Happy of the musician at several of his events, so the team of the producer also sent a letter to the newspaper The Guardian assuring that “Pharrell has not granted and will not grant the candidate permission to play or publicly broadcast his music.”

Celine Dion clarified that she does not support the Trump campaign using her music. Photo:Instagram (@celinedion)/ EFE

Which other celebrities have spoken out against Trump?

