After the Egyptian actress here Zahid raised controversy on social media, after publishing her photo in the cockpit of a private plane, sitting on the co-pilot’s chair, recalling the artist Mohamed Ramadan’s famous crisis with the pilot Ashraf Abu Al-Yusr.

The Egyptian Ministry of Aviation revealed the truth of what happened, and explained in a statement, on Wednesday, that the image circulating of the artist from inside the plane cabin is neither in Egypt nor on an Egyptian plane.

Bassem Abdel Karim, Assistant Minister of Civil Aviation for International Affairs and Information, also confirmed that this plane is not an Egyptian plane, and it is outside the Egyptian airspace, adding that the artist, Ahmed Fahmy, the artist’s husband, was contacted, as he reported that this flight was on a helicopter outside Egypt with a line Zanzibar driving to Serengeti in the State of Tanzania, and therefore this incident does not fall within the scope of the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority.

The young artist published photos of her on her Instagram account from a tourist trip, as she sits next to the pilot, for many of her followers to interact with her on the communication sites. While there were many questions about the legality of its presence in the cockpit.