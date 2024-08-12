China’s defeat in the Opium Wars of the 19th century meant that the island of Hong Kong, the Kowloon Peninsula, the New Territories and the Outer Islands became a British colony. This status remained until the night of 30 June 1997. From that day on, Hong Kong began a transition in which it would once again become part of China in 2047. Until then, Hong Kong is a space of Chinese sovereignty called a Special Administrative Region in which Hong Kongers live wondering about the future. About what the relationship with the Asian giant will be like. Their uneasiness is justified.

Since then, freedoms and rights have been curtailed, which has prevented the press from providing information and people from demonstrating against what they consider unjust. In addition to the political and social dismantling, there is also the dismantling of culture and memory. Government regulations and the unification of regulations since 2010 regarding environmental laws, light pollution, dimensions and safety measures, have been extinguishing one of the local emblems: the neon signs.

More information

Neon signs were concentrated in the Hong Kong of the collective imagination, which is small, like a film set. In the bulk of the territory where the apartment towers rise in which Hong Kongers live like beehives, there were never any neon signs. Neither in the border area with China, the New Territories, nor on the densely populated island of Ap Lei Chau, to name a couple of places by way of example. The few that have not been shaved off the facades of the buildings are rare birds pardoned. They shine with wrinkles, some looking better than others. The same fate has befallen the companies and people who make and repair them. With hardly any neon lights, an industry and a knowledge base are dying out. There are few neon masters left, those called in Cantonese (Chinese dialect spoken in Hong Kong) yes it wassuch as the octogenarian Mr. Wong and Wu Chi Kai, who is under 60 years old. Men who are reputable in their field but do not like to share their knowledge with strangers.

But in contrast to the dwindling number of masters, the number of artists who study, work and create with neon and other noble gases is growing. Two of them are Hong Kong-born Karen Chan (36 years old), better known as Chankalun (your project is The Neon Girl), and the also Hong Kongese Jive Lau (41 years old), founder in 2020 from Kowloneona studio where he creates and teaches the art of bending neon glass tubes.

Both explore the possibilities of glass and gas as modern art and teach others their knowledge and skills. A way to preserve and spread neon culture. Both are advocates of neon art. A light source that has suffered with the appearance of another cheaper, more energy-efficient and easier to maintain: the LED. A metaphor that serves to explain the fate of Hong Kong and part of the rest of the world. Imagine films like The day of the beast, Blade Runner or any of the local director Wong Kar-wai in which instead of the neon signs that appear in the same as a backdrop, there were LED lights.

D’Aguilar Street, located in the Central area, is, along with Lan Kwai Fong, the epicentre of Hong Kong’s nightlife. Cristina Candel

Since the 1950s, Hong Kong’s neon signs have been very useful visual references for people’s orientation and tools for marketing for the businesses that displayed them and, indirectly, for those who made them. At the same time that skyscrapers were being built in Hong Kong, making it a world financial center, neon signs were hung from the facades of residential buildings to advertise pawn shops, bakeries, saunas, restaurants, tea houses, cafes, hourly or love hotels, Chinese medicine shops and beauty salons. mahjonga popular board game of Chinese origin. Signs that made the nights fluorescent and electric. But how is that possible? Neon lights are a sealed glass tube in which there is a small amount of gas and air. When connected to a high voltage power supply, the lamp lights up and the atoms of neon or the noble gas it contains begin to move. The color of the light depends on the gas inside the sealed glass tube: red is for neon, yellow for helium, white for carbon dioxide and blue for mercury.

The increasingly fewer colorful neon signs, of different sizes and shapes (square, rectangular, bats, leaves, palm trees, shrimps, sunglasses, Chinese characters…), that remain can be seen mainly on Nathan Road, Portland and Shanghai Street, on the Kowloon peninsula, and on Lockhart Street and Johnston Road, in Wan Chai (Hong Kong Island). On the land reclaimed from Victoria Harbour, on the Kowloon peninsula, is the M+. The museum of contemporary audiovisual culture has collected drawings of neon designs, as well as some well-known signs, including a huge Angus beef steakhouse sign. In addition, the museum itself asked the public for their help and was able to create a map of the neon signs that survive in Hong Kong. Neon signs that speak of a fading era.

A series of neon signs advertising various businesses in the city. Cristina Candel

In Central, in the tourist and leisure area of ​​Lan Kwai Fong, a sloping street full of bars and restaurants, a neon sign has recently been shining, made by the aforementioned Jive Lau, the one from the store GOD The artist, trained as a designer in different specialties, meets us via Instagram at Kwun Tong Studio, on the south side of Hong Kong Island, on the other side of the mountain and on the outskirts of the busy urban center. A studio located on the seventh floor of a building where there are more similar work spaces and which is financed by the Government. The same one that cuts back on freedoms and rights, but that apparently believes that it is worth preserving neon culture.

Jive Lau in his Kowloneon studio. Cristina Candel

Jive Lau speaks softly and softly. His 41 years contrast with his youthful appearance. He is dressed in black, a T-shirt and baggy trousers with two large front pockets, a colour that makes his dyed blonde hair stand out. Around his neck he wears several pendants, bracelets on his wrists and rings on his fingers. The studio is clean and tidy. There are several work tables and chairs, as well as a small library with books on design and neon signs. On the walls hang some of his own neon signs – a panda bear, a dragon facing an eagle – and the tools he works with. He is also open to receiving orders from clients who know him by word of mouth and through his use of social media, where he posts videos and photos of his work and final work. Jive’s studio sounds like a compressor when he turns on a narrow, elongated device from which a blue flame soon appears. When it reaches about a thousand degrees Celsius, he picks up a glass tube. At the same time as he puts it in contact with the flame, he blows air into it through his mouth through a rubber band attached to the other end of the glass tube, into which gas (neon, argon, helium, carbon dioxide, mercury) has also been injected. And so, with fire and air, as well as with precision and delicacy, he moulds a glass tube that, with heat, becomes a flexible body. It is an art that requires knowledge of chemistry and engineering.

As he demonstrates, he tells us that he learned the art of neon in Taiwan, an island country where the masters are more open to sharing their knowledge. Jive Lau also uses tutorials from the Internet. He is aware that neon has an expiration date, but also that it is a hallmark of Hong Kong that he would like to keep alive in some way. Creating handcrafted pieces that shine on the street, rather than in exhibition halls, is his goal. Neons under which dates continue to take place, fleeting brushes and the clash of two people looking in opposite directions. Neons are history and witnesses to other things. Even when turned off.