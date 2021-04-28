Crisis in Spain ‘is the portrait of an agitated time, of years in decline that have been reflected in the generations that have lived them and in art. And it is also the title of the exhibition that, since yesterday, has been hosting the Alta and Lucernario rooms of the Almudí Palace in Murcia. Comprised of nearly fifty works by the same number of authors, this exhibition offers a particular vision of what happened in the first two decades of this century, marked by social, economic and political conflicts.

“If we look at the beginning of the century in the year 2000 and we synthesize these 21 years in one word, it has undoubtedly been a ‘crisis'”, affirm Nacho Ruiz and Carolina Parra, co-directors of the T20 gallery, responsible for this exhibition. “The fall – they continue – of the towers was an epochal crisis, a change of time followed by the fall of Lehman Brothers in 2008 and the subsequent lost decade” to end in 2020 with “the outbreak of a global pandemic.”

The proposal, assembled from the funds of the ‘Artillery Collection’ of the Murcian gallery T20, brings together work by, among others, Nico Munuera, Marina Núñez, Sonia Navarro, Santiago Ydáñez, Miguel Fructuoso, Francesc Torres, Eugenio Merino, Irma Álvarez, José Maldonado, Miki Lela, María Carbonell and Ángeles Agrela. It also includes the work of Elena Asins, a visual and conceptual artist who died in 2015 to whom the exhibition pays tribute.

“Spanish art in these two decades has been in crisis, the artists have been in crisis, the system has been and the market has survived it (or them) so that we speak of an art in crisis”, say those responsible from T20. It can be visited until June 7.