The artistic director of the Theater of Satire Sergey Gazarov believes that the Russian capital is the most theatrical city in the world, and the Russian audience is superior to its foreign counterparts. He told Izvestia about this after the premiere of the play Slaves based on Alexander Ostrovsky.

“In general, I believe that Moscow is the theatrical capital of the world. If cinema is Hollywood, then theater is Moscow. I saw a lot around the world, Oleg Pavlovich Tabakov complained to us, we traveled to many countries on tour, and I can say for sure that we do the theater better than anyone else. It is embedded in our national culture. And the Russian spectator is the best spectator in the theater,” he stressed.

Commenting on the theatre’s repertoire, Sergei Gazarov stressed that one of his priorities is performances for children and youth. And here all directions, all ages are important. He also noted the success of the production of “Vasily Terkin” by Alexander Tvardovsky.

“I watched several of our Terkins in a row, where schoolchildren with teachers came. The teachers told me in a voice: “We thought that the children would need to be reassured so that they would not indulge.” And they sat in their tracks for an hour and a half and watched, ”summed up the artistic director.

