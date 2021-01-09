In Ufa, at the age of 81, the artistic director of the Russian Academic Drama Theater Mikhail Rabinovich died, said the Minister of Culture of Bashkortostan Amina Shafikova.

“Dear Mikhail Isakovich – mentor, senior comrade, friend … A whole era! May the earth rest in peace to you, ”she wrote on her page in the social network“ VKontakte ”.

Mikhail Rabinovich was born on August 23, 1940. In 1961, he entered the Ufa Aviation Institute and during his studies at the university became one of the organizers of the student theater, which subsequently enjoyed popularity for many years both in Bashkortostan and outside the republic. In 1971, Rabinovich entered the theater school. B.V. Shchukin to the directing department. Behind his shoulders is the work of the director of the Russian Drama Theater. Gorky in Makhachkala. Since 1984, he has been the chief director of the Russian Academic Drama Theater in Ufa, and since 1998, its artistic director.

Rabinovich was an honored art worker of Russia and the Republic of Bashkortostan. In 2015, he was awarded the state award of Bashkiria – the Order of Friendship of Peoples.