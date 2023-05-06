ORLAN insists that his name always be capitalized. “It bothers me a lot that it’s not taken into account,” he says with a mischievous smile, complicit, but also warning. This predilection for small caps “is not a whim,” he insists, but rather a hallmark. He feels that it is a way of raising his voice, of not being silenced, of not resigning himself to going unnoticed: “Women tend to be cautious, prudent, and that often condemns us to go through life on tiptoe. Often it is not even necessary to exercise patriarchal violence to silence us, we ourselves remain still, silent and in the shadows”.

Since her early years in Saint-Étienne, the woman formerly known as Mireille Porte (b. 1947) has sought her place in the sun by making noise. A fertile noise that encompasses painting, sculpture, photography, performance, digital, conceptual, “carnal” or generative art. He acknowledges that he has occasionally incurred a certain “stridency”, such as when he underwent a series of surgeries, rigorously broadcast live to museums and galleries around the world, with the aim, as he tells us today, “of reflecting on the arbitrariness, the tyranny and the narrowness of the aesthetic canons”.

ORLAN, at the RocioSantaCruz gallery in Barcelona, ​​where his new exhibition can be seen. Toni Amengual

This phase of transformative body art (which is not body art, because ORLAN rejects the idea of ​​inflicting pain, does not conceive of artistic creation “as an act of masochistic immolation”), left behind in the 1990s, brought it notoriety, but also gave rise to Fierce criticism: “They said I was crazy, that it wasn’t art, they called me a fake and an exhibitionist. I had to pay the toll that is charged to those who dare to break a taboo, ”he recalls. Because ORLAN did not have surgery to beautify himself: “I did it to get as far away from the canon as possible, to become my own monster.” That tour de force The surgical procedure left her with the chin of Botticelli’s Venus daringly balanced with the forehead of Mona Lisa, the nose of a sculpture of Diana and an ornate pair of horns that she describes as her “seduction organs”. They are beautiful to the extent that they are peculiar: “They make me different, and many people do not understand that beauty lies precisely in what makes you yourself because it differentiates you from others.”

ORLAN has come to Barcelona to present one of his latest projects, Crying Women Are Angry, which is being exhibited these days at the RocioSantaCruz gallery. It is a series of 12 “hybrid” photographs, treacherous interventions (or “flagrant appropriations”, as ORLAN prefers to say, which vindicates the little reverent and almost “criminal” nature of the operation) in the work of Pablo Picasso. Specifically, in the portraits that the painter from Malaga made of his partner, the artist Dora Maar. ORLAN has wanted to dialogue with Picasso out of fascination, but also, in more than one sense, out of radical discrepancy: “Picasso was a genius, I have no doubt. I have loved his art ever since I first saw a painting of his, The Ironer, which he floored me as a teenager, just at the time when I was beginning to perceive myself as an artist”. He reproaches Picasso for his misogyny, as well as the lack of empathy that, in his opinion, is perceived in almost all of his work, but he admires “the gifted and unprejudiced creator who reinvented himself over and over again and left an immense mark on the history of contemporary art”.

Detail of the face of the French creator. Toni Amengual

This exhibition is an attempt to “appropriate Picasso’s formidable aesthetic weapons and use them against Picasso”. It is not about judging the man and his relationship with her partner: “Dora Maar herself also had doubtful aspects, or frankly abhorrent, such as fundamentalist religiosity and anti-Semitism into which she fell in the final part of her life her. Besides, who am I to judge how these two human beings managed their privacy, when it is obvious that I lack information and they are no longer here to defend themselves? What matters to him is “the image of Dora Maar that Picasso wanted to share with the world”. He portrayed her as “always tearful, always fragile, finding perhaps a fetishistic delight in her tears.” So the intervention, the “hybridization” of ORLAN has consisted of “breaking into those paintings to turn that crying into tears of anger, in an act of self-affirmation and rebellion”. ORLAN has broken in by situating decontextualized images of herself (“my eyes, my ears, my lips”), with the look of a 21st century woman who dismantles and subverts her.

ORLAN’s eye, seen up close. Toni Amengual

The artist rejects out of hand the notion that she continues to make “carnal” and transformative art: “That is only part of my career, surgical performances. I’m not going to have surgery again. I have turned the page. Today I prefer to experiment with artificial intelligence and generative art, or with music. On her day I made sculptures with resin and Carrara marble or paint in various formats. All of that is ORLAN. The art historians of the future are going to have a very difficult time pigeonholing me”. Despite everything, minutes later, following another reflection on Olympe de Gouges and other illustrious women who risked their skins for her ideas, the artist retraces her steps: “Perhaps I have been too blunt in stating that I no longer do art carnal. It is evident that mine is an art made by and for the body. From the body and with the body, although not always in the body”.

Even when he designs robots with his own image (or inspired by endangered animals), ORLAN does so from the most emphatic physicality. And it continues to transform: “Although now I rather focus the transformative effort on that back room of the body that is the mind. In a certain sense, my masterpiece is myself. I have managed to become, step by step, the human being that I always wanted to be”.

That “becoming ORLAN” has been an often thankless, painful effort, which included suing Lady Gaga in 2016 for plagiarizing her creative universe in the video clip for Born this way for 29 million dollars and end up losing and paying 18,000 in costs. She has verified it in her memoirs -Lady Gaga’s, no-, written during the confinement, recently published and still pending translation into Spanish: “I come from very far. I have come a long way, and some of the sections have had to travel almost alone, in the face of the incomprehension of even the closest people. But I only have one life, and I wasn’t willing to live it for Daddy, for Mommy, for the Church, or for the State. This is my game, and I have decided to play it by my rules.”