One of when he dreamed of winning a World Cup, another of his first step in Boca. Another with the World Cup, at the Azteca Stadium. Two others, as coach: of the National Team and of Gymnastics and Fencing. And another, among many others, from one of his seven games at Newell’s. The works have only one author, Maximiliano Bagnasco, and only one portrayed: Diego Armando Maradona.

They are 18They measure 1.20 x 1.20 and are next to each other, in the Patio de los Lecheros (Caballito). In a month, will be auctioned. All proceeds will go to a charity. But while the show lasts (the closing date is not confirmed), they are in the open. As if they were murals.

“When Diego passed away, a lot of new murals were made. And to the old ones, the neighbors began to bring things to them. They transformed them into sanctuaries“, explains Bagnasco. And he continues, about the phenomenon:” It is as if the neighbor needed to have an image of Diego nearby, to have him present. It is our god; we are constantly reliving it. With murals, paintings or videos. ”

Bagnasco exhibits 18 of his portraits in the Patio de los Lecheros. They will be auctioned. Photo Germán García Adrasti

In the City of Buenos Aires, and also in the Buenos Aires suburbs, new Diego murals appear week by week. Works were also painted in most of the country’s provinces. On Instagram, the Artmaradona account it was proposed “to map the murals of the ten”. From February to the present, posted photos of 130 murals, of the ones that share the location, so that fans can visit them.

On the outside, the same. Matías Pellicioni is a journalist for TYC Sports. Together with his colleague Adrián Clerici they made the documentary series “I’m in love”, which is broadcast free on the Hovisto channel! from YouTube. The third chapter, about to be released, deals with the murals that pay tribute to Diego.

“We have reference of murals in Armenia, Syria, Ireland, Colombia, Japan, France, Spain, among others. We were and are collecting images from all over the world. We were in Napoli and can be found even at bus stops, “says Pellicioni.

Messi and Maradona, another of Bagnasco’s works Photo: REUTERS / Matias Baglietto

The madness for the paintings or murals of Diego is not street, nor national. What happened to him and what happens to Bagnasco since the death of Ten is proof of that. That November 25, the news surprised him at his home in Caballito. He went out, did his things and returned ready to fulfill what he had proposed from the moment he confirmed the bad news: paint Diego. On a sheet, on a lectern. Recorded the process, uploaded it to their networks and things began to happen to him.

The first, that a producer from the PH program called him to paint a painting, which was raffled among the guests of the following program. That week, the orders were born: they contacted him through social networks and they asked him for pictures of Maradona. He sold several copies of the PH.

A week later, something happened to him that he had never imagined: he received a call from Cristian Malaspina, president of Argentinos Juniors. The proposal? Paint a mural of Diego in the sanctuary that would be built for him in the club’s stadium. This work, through correspondents, was disseminated through different media in countries such as Italy, Venezuela, Brazil and Qatar, among others.

The mural that Bagnasco painted in the sanctuary dedicated to Maradona at the Argentinos Jiniors club. Photo: Prensa Argentinos Juniors

“And another crazy thing that happened to me was the private murals“Maxi adds, at one of the tables in the Patio de los Lecheros. Every so often, a visitor interrupts him to ask for a photo. They tell him that they came purely and exclusively to see his work.

The first mural at the request of an individual was in a house in Lomas de Zamora. Almost stuck in a pool. The second, in Pueblo Esther, Santa Fe.

The exhibition of Maradona’s portraits in the Patio de los Lecheros. Photo Germán García Adrasti

“Every time I went to paint Maradona at a house, the owner invited his friends. They had a barbecue, prepared drinks, put on music. a party that only Diego generates. Generally, whatever we paint, we are treated well. But a party like when we painted him, there is no other job “, he compares.

Then it was show time. From prepare the 18 works and to paint the mural in the corner of the place, where the images begin. The future could be abroad, as long as the pandemic allows it. Before Maradona’s death, Maxi wanted to go international. Let your work cross borders. He traveled to Miami and painted in Wynwood, the mural district. Now, from the dissemination of his works, they called him from Greece, Germany, Italy and Qatar.

“But I also want to take advantage of this moment,” he clarifies. I am going to continue choosing walls in Buenos Aires. What is happening in our country with Diego, will not happen with another person. There is no other that can generate what is happening. Not if Messi died. Nobody from the outside could even be painted so many times. “

From construction work to art

Maximiliano Bagnasco, surrounded by his works. Photo Germán García Adrasti

Now, Maximiliano Bagnasco is being seen by the world, thanks to Diego. But he had a start like Maradona’s in Los Cebollitas. At 18 he worked with his dad on construction sites. They made iron and aluminum enclosures.

As the situation was difficult, and he felt he had to raise more, one day he bought a lectern, got on a bus and got off at Plaza Francia, Recoleta. He began to draw cartoons. It was bad for him. But after a few days, and thanks to that first experience in the plaza, they called him and told him that a company was looking for a cartoonist to work in bars and discos.

Before dedicating himself to making murals and painting Maradona, Bagnasco was a cartoonist and worked in construction. Photo Germán García Adrasti

He worked for different brands of snacks, doing the same. Although he could not leave the job in the works. Sometimes he also delivered pizzas, on a motorcycle.

From a cartoonist in bars and private events he became a teacher: his students were tattoo artists and muralists. Thanks to the latter, it started with the walls. “The painting or the cartoons are for one person. AND the mural, for a neighborhood. You paint a blind or wall and you become part of the history of the block, and of the neighborhood. You transform a facade. There are walls that now have a Diego and were transformed into sanctuaries. People want to go to those places just to see the mural and take photos, “he closes.

