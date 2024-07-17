Enrique del Castillo, creator of the umbraphone, a new instrument that makes music by manipulating light. Ray Garcia

Enrique del Castillo (Jaén, 42 years old) is able to create music with a shower curtain. He does it with the umbraphone, and the name of the instrument already gives a clue as to what it consists of. Umbrafrom Latin, means shadow, and phonefrom the Greek, sound. A device capable of creating music with the reflection of light thanks to laser and light sensors with projectors and pieces of analogue film – some of them from old car factories. “I have separated the image from the sound of a projector and I have only kept the auditory part,” he explains while placing the shower tape, which he has cut to fit the format of a 35 mm film, between the reels of the umbraphone. Then Del Castillo turns on the device and the tape begins to roll. He changes the speed, moves the lasers, raises and lowers the switches on the mixing desk… He manipulates the light. And the speakers play the music. The artist’s hands only rest when, minutes later, the notes stop sounding.

His musical career began in the late eighties. He was barely a child when his parents, musicians by hobby, not by profession, enrolled him in a conservatory to learn music theory and piano. He did this until he was 19, when he went to Granada to study Fine Arts and, later, did a master’s degree in Artistic Production in Barcelona. A very conventional biography if it weren’t for the details that permeated his artistic life. “Since I was in high school, I started to be interested in experimental music. I had several groups with my friends,” he says. He remembers one of his first instruments: a guitar without strings that he put insulating tape around and connected to an amplifier.

Throughout his life he has also made musical devices, to which he added the use of synthesizers and reverberators. But the only invention that he has managed to professionalize has been the umbraphone. In 2018, while composing the soundtrack for an experimental film with the filmmaker Miguel Puertas, he realized that he could use a film projector as a sound projector by reproducing and manipulating light. This is how the idea of ​​what would later become the umbraphone was born. After that, he did a six-month residency at the BilbaoArte artistic production center, where he shaped what is now more than his instrument: it is his project, his hallmark. And with it he has created more than 300 films.

Enrique del Castillo has built six versions of the umbraphone, each with different parts and costing approximately 3,000 euros. Ray Garcia

But it wasn’t until 2020 that his artistic career with the umbraphone took off. “I won the PowSolo Award and I started getting calls from analogue film festivals, especially in Eastern Europe, where these events are becoming more and more popular. I also get calls from experimental music festivals and some artists have contacted me to do projects together,” he explains.

Shortly after, in 2022, the Solo Collection called him to put music to a piece in the exhibition The Garden of Earthly Delightsreplicating Renaissance compositions by Josquin des Prez and Adrian Willaert on his instrument. That same year, the German label Tezette-Platte bought the rights to release the artist’s first LP: Sound Film Serieswhich collects his work from 2018 to 2022.

He has made six different versions of this instrument: “I have used different pieces for each one. And finding them is expensive.” [cada modelo le ha costado cerca de 3.000 euros] and difficult. I know suppliers of analogue film, turners… Thanks to them I have been able to build them.” Now he can cover the expenses and live off his project. Proof of this has been his participation in the soundtrack of the play Poet in New Yorkreleased last May in Matadero under the musical direction of Niño de Elche. And their next step is to self-publish their second LP with the umbraphone. It almost seems like they are one.