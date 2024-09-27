The official account of Sayuriwho has sung numerous songs for animated series such as My Hero Academia, ERASED, Lycoris Recoil And Scum’s Wishannounced that the artist she passed away last September 20th at just 28 years old. His closest relatives and friends held a private ceremony.

The musician AmaarashiSayuri’s husband, said on X that his wife had been battling a chronic illness for some time. Last July 25, Sayuri announced a break in her career due to a functional dysphoniaa condition that causes a person’s voice to sound strained or otherwise irregular, for no obvious physiological or neurological reason. At the time, Sayuri said she was seeing a speech therapist and vocal coach, but felt frustrated because she couldn’t express herself and connect with the world.

Sayuri has been active as a singer-guitarist in the local scene of her hometown Fukuoka since her teens, forming the musical duo LONGTALperforming in small music venues. At 19 he made his solo debut with the single “Mikazuki” in August 2016, which also served as the anime’s ending theme Rampo Kitan: Game of Laplace. She has since performed theme songs from other anime: among her most popular songs are “Hana no Tō” from Lycoris Recoil of 2022, “Heikosen” from Scum’s Wish of 2017, “Sore wa Chiisa na Hikari no yō na” from ERASED of 2016 and “Kōkai no Uta” from the fourth season of My Hero Academia of 2019, to name a few.

Sayuri married musician and singer Amaarashi on March 18 this year.

Source: X away Anime News Network