The La Capilla room of the University of Murcia (UMU), the Caballerizas room and the Los Molinos de Río museum, these last two municipal spaces, host this Friday the inauguration of the installation ‘Con tras 3. Chords of a visual poetics’, by the artist Rosa Brun, sources from the educational institution reported in a statement.

Paco Caballero, director of the UMU Plastic and Visual Arts classroom and curator of the exhibition, explained that the expository discourse focuses “on the contrast of the works itself with buildings full of history and with such different structures «. It is, Caballero added, “a conversation between Brun’s minimalist work and spaces, to the point that work and building find a balance and form a whole.”

Brun, artist and professor at the University of Granada, detailed how the structure of the spaces was a challenge until each structure reached its own skin, linked to the different textures of his works. “Shapes and colors take space”, summarized Rosa Brun during the presentation of the exhibition, which took place in the Convalescence of the UMU.

For his part, the Vice-Rector for Quality, Culture and Communication, Javier Martínez Méndez, assured that this is the most ambitious exhibition project of those carried out in recent years at the University of Murcia. The exhibition in the three spaces in which it has been installed can be visited until June 18.