The famous sonero and humorist Pablo ‘Melcochita’ Villanueva He brought fun and joy to the night by accompanying Pamela Franco in her presentation of The Artist of the Year.

At the gala this May 22, the renowned comedian and the singer delighted with a great performance that was congratulated by the jury; However, despite highlighting his vocal quality, they mentioned that he lacked putting more strength in the movements.

“For me, a spectacular gala, Gisela. Pamela, vocally you were spectacular, but the strength you have when you sing I think you lack when you dance . The ‘Kimbara’ is a song that has a lot of energy ”, expressed Santi Lesmes.

“Pamela, I really have to congratulate you because you have a spectacular, impressive voice. Since you started singing I got excited, but this time I’m going to agree with Santi a bit. I feel that the strength of your voice was lacking in your body. When I speak of the body, I speak of presence, of empowering you on stage “, said Mariella Zanetti.

“One thing is to sing and another is to shine like a star,” he added.

Finally, Pamela Franco received a vote that ranged between 7 and 8 points. Zanetti also awarded him the extra point.

