Last Saturday, May 8, the third gala of The Artist of the Year was held, during which there was more than one surprise for viewers. On this occasion, Aldo Díaz, the remembered ‘Apotheosis’, reappeared as co-animator of the program and left shocked Gisela Valcárcel.

Upon learning of the presence of her former partner, the ‘Señorita’ pretended to feel worried and commented “Don’t do this to me, production friends. I have become pretty ”. Later, when he saw the presenter next to him, he was surprised and said at the top of his voice “Nooo! … He has stopped his hair like Luis Miguel, what has been done? … why has he come here? “

The popular ‘Apotheosis’ He couldn’t help but laugh at the funny reaction of the host and, with great enthusiasm, he replied “Because I add a little color to this program.”

Gisela Valcárcel also asked Aldo Díaz about the striking change of look that he wore in Artist of the year and this one had a peculiar answer. “I see two tones in her hair, I don’t understand”, commented the presenter, to which ‘Apotheosis’ pointed out “No, Gisela. You are seeing a little bad. I am beautiful and I have been down like 10 years. We are on television! ”.

What attracted the most attention was that Juan Carlos Orquerique, who previously appeared as Gisela’s animator in The Artist of the Year, was only present at the beginning of the gala.

Artist of the year: Juan Carlos Orderique as Gisela’s animator

After the premiere of The Artist of the Year, Juan Carlos Orderique confessed that working with Gisela Valcárcel is a dream come true, due to the remarkable career of the host.

“Working alongside Gisela can be, for many and I include myself, a dream come true. He is a person with an amazing career, impressive on television and who is still current and imposing, “he said.

The communicator assured that his goal is to bring joy to all homes. Photo: America TV capture

