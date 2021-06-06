Emotional reunion! Gisela Valcárcel he could not hide his happiness when receiving his great friend ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe on the stage of The Artist of the Year. He assisted as a reinforcement of La Uchulú to help her save herself from her sentence in this seventh gala of the program.

However, before the long-awaited presentation, the popular ‘Senito’ did not hesitate to dance to the rhythm of the celebration together with Guadalupe. She even took off her heels to be more comfortable while showing off her dancing skills.

After that, the presenter of the América TV space made an interesting proposal to the former soccer player. “‘ Cuto ‘, come every Saturday; this is your house. What has become of your life? … ‘Cuto’, I am glad to have you ”, he pointed out.

In this regard, ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe expressed her great appreciation for Gisela Valcárcel. “You know the admiration I feel for you. My mom sends you greetings, my family sends you greetings and all of Chincha, “he said.

‘Cuto’ Guadalupe and La Uchulú dance the “Waka waka”

La Uchulú had ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe as reinforcement in The Artist of the Year to be able to overcome the sentence. Both dazzled with the well-known hit of Shakira, the “Waka waka”. The funny character sang and danced to the rhythm of the song, while the former University player showed off his best steps on the stage of the program. After their performance, the couple received good comments from the jury.

The artist of the year, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.