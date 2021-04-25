The artist of the year finally premiered this Saturday, April 24 and in its first broadcast of 2021 marked the return to the small screen of different figures of Peruvian television, such as the experienced presenter Gisela Valcárcel.

The jury table is one of the most important components of the reality of America TV and its members also caused intrigue throughout the promotional videos. The names were finally revealed by the ‘Queen of television’.

The first to be presented was Tilsa Lozano, who was moved to tears when addressing the driver and the audience. “I promised myself that I wasn’t going to cry, but really when I saw you come in and I think all of Peru has felt it. Gisela, you were missing! It was necessary and you cannot imagine how happy I am here, I know that as you said, maybe we are not all here, many of us have had losses, but you are here to rejoice, to restore hope, to have fun and as always, to share talent what’s on this track ”, commented the model.

Moments later, Santi Lesmes He was also announced as a member of the jury and assured that he will continue to demand the most from the participants. “I come renewed, but there is something that has not changed. The only thing that has not changed is the rigidity with which I am going to take charge of demanding the ten participants of The Artist of the Year ”, he affirmed.

Actress, singer and dancer Denisse Dibós and the presenter of La banda del chino, Aldo Miyashiro, were also included in the table of the qualifying jury.

