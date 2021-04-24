The wait is over! This Saturday, April 24, The Artist of the Year returns to television, a contest program that will measure the talents of its participants in different singing and dancing challenges.

After a year of waiting, the presenter Gisela Valcárcel will once again step on the América TV stage. “I feel nervous and even afraid, yes, but God is there, his spirit helps me, I love him,” commented the popular ‘queen of television’ about the premiere of the space.

When does the Artist of the Year 2021 premiere?

The 2021 season of The Artist of the Year opens this Saturday, April 24.

At what time does the Artist of the Year 2021 start?

The long-awaited contest program begins at 9:00 pm

Who could be the participants of the Artist of the Year 2021?

According to the different promotions they have published Gisela Valcárcel and GV ProduccionesDuring the last days, the 2021 season of The Artist of the Year will surprise viewers with the participation of music stars and renowned television figures.

Paula Arias, Yaco Eskenazi, Juan Carlos Orderique, Janet Barboza, Pedro Loli, Stephanie Valenzuela, Josimar, Daniela Darcourt, Yahaira Plasencia, Austin Palao, Milett Figueroa, Jota Benz, Michelle Soifer, Ethel Pozo, Ernesto Pimentel, Leslie Shaw, Luciana Fuster , María Pia Copello and Jazmín Pinedo, are some of the faces that appear as possible contestants of the reality show.

Where to see The Artist of the Year 2021 LIVE?

Artist of the year It will be broadcast through the signal of América TV, channel 4.

How to see the Artist of the Year 2021 on América TV GO?

You can also see The Artist of the Year by entering the América TV Go website HERE.

Ethel, Janet and Melissa will present the prelude to the show

The 2021 season of Artist of the Year is a few hours away from starting and it has already been confirmed that the drivers of America today They will present the prelude to the program.

The production of the space hosted by the popular ‘Señorío’, reported that Ethel Pozo, Melissa Paredes and Janet Barboza will be in charge of announcing the details prior to the gala that will mark the return of Valcárcel to national television after being more than a year away from the small screen.

Artist of the year, latest news:

