The countdown is over! The artist of the year 2021 comes to an end this Saturday, June 19 with the presentations of six artists who are preparing performances “never seen before” to convince the juries Santi Lesmes, Tilsa Lozano placeholder image, Denisse Dibós Y Aldo miyashiro, among other guests.

The presenter Gisela Valcárcel is one of the most excited about the final date and, through her social networks, she addressed her followers and participants of the America television reality show.

“Today I saw the rehearsals, the grand final this Saturday, will leave us wanting more. The shows and surprises that we will present will make us live an unforgettable night, “he wrote on his Instagram profile.

“Only one of the competitors will lift the trophy, only one will be consecrated ‘The artist of the year’ My wishes of serenity and courage for tomorrow’s show to each one, you already have talent! Now it’s a matter of enjoying it and leaving everything on the track ”, he added.

When and at what time will the grand finale of The Artist of the Year be?

The artist of the year will broadcast the final edition of the season this Saturday, June 19 at 9:00 pm.

Who are the finalists for The Artist of the Year?

The finalists for The Artist of the Year are Pamela Franco, Anahí de Cárdenas, Laurita Pacheco, La Uchulú, Josimar and ‘Chikiplúm’. As it is recalled, the model Milett Figueroa was eliminated in a previous edition, after facing the sentence, the member of Alma bella.

How to watch the final of The Artist of the Year online?

You can enjoy the final gala of The Artist of the Year through América TVGO HERE.

‘Chikiplum’ is ready to surprise the jurors

The comic actor José Luis Rios better known as “Chikiplum” is looking to lift the reality cup.

“With everything, I get to win, I get to the final to raise the cup. I am preparing a lot, my show will be a surprise, I arrive with new pirouettes and acrobatics, I am giving my all. And I arrive with two greats, my wife Katy and my godfather Manolo Rojas ”, he revealed.

‘Chikiplum’ will give the best of his talent to lift the artist of the year cup and take home the 30,000 soles. Photo: José Luis Ríos / Instagram

Josimar on the end of The Artist of the Year

The salsa singer is another participant who longs to take the cup and the 30,000 soles. This Saturday he will face ‘Chikiplúm’, La Uchulú, Pamela Franco, Anahí de Cárdenas and Laurita Pacheco.

“I feel quite strong, I’m doing everything I can to raise the glass, I’m focused on lifting the artist of the year glass. I have rehearsed all day, I am giving everything. I come to my dance with a great reinforcement, Vania Bludau ”, he said.

Josimar will face Laurita Pacheco, ‘Chikiplúm’, Anahí de Cárdenas, Pamela Franco and La Uchulú, in the grand finale of The Artist of the Year. Photo: America TV capture

