Anahí de Cárdenas surprised his followers by reappearing on the track The artist of the year. The singer, actress, and model talked about her recovery from breast cancer and the entire time she was away from television sets.

“Love and gratitude for being here every day, it is amazing to be standing here again after everything we have been through, it is a gigantic privilege,” said Anahí, visibly moved, after being introduced by Gisela Valcárcel.

Moments after the emotional scene, the actress in the film Don’t call me spinster enchanted the jury with his interpretation of the theme “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom”, of the remembered Selena Quintanilla.

Anahí de Cárdenas pronounces on his return to television

Through social networks, Anahí de Cárdenas expressed her excitement at resuming her career and thanked Gisela Valcárcel for having invited her to the 2021 season of The Artist of the Year, a reality show that premiered on the night of this Saturday, April 24.

“Now everyone knows it so surprise! I’m back on TV, God willing, for 9 weeks. I am very excited and happy for this incredible opportunity. Thank you @giselavalcarcelperu for calling me and for the nice presentation last night. I am very grateful and happy to be living this as if it were the first time, “she wrote on her personal Instagram account.

Anahí de Cárdenas used her social networks to express her excitement for her return to The Artist of the Year. Photo: Anahí de Cárdenas / Instagram

“With great enthusiasm, with great desire and also to take advantage of this opportunity to grow as an artist, with humility, with love, and of course with gratitude,” added Anahí de Cárdenas.

